Galgotias blames Prof Neha Singh for robodog fiasco: 'Enthusiasm of being on camera'

“We at Galgotias University, wish to apologise profusely for the confusion created at the recent Al Summit. One of our representatives, manning the pavilion, was ill-informed. She was not aware of the technical origins of the product and in her enthusiasm of being on camera, gave factually incorrect information even though she was not authorised to speak to the press. Understanding the organisers sentiment we have vacated the premises,” the fresh statement of the Galgotias University read.

Amid the ongoing robodog row, the Galgotias University on Wednesday issued a fresh clarification and apologised for the ‘confusion’ created at the India AI Impact Summit 2026. The university said their representative at the summit was ‘ill-informed’ and put the blame for the fiasco on one of its professors, Neha Singh and her ‘enthusiasm of being on camera’, saying that she was not aware of the technical origins of the product.

This is the university's third statement after it triggered a row over a Chinese robot dog as its own innovation at the AI Impact Summit 2026 on Tuesday. In a viral clip, Professor Neha Singh of Galgotias University referred to the robodog and said, “You need to meet Orion. This has been developed by the Centre of Excellence at Galgotias University.”

Galgotias robodog row at the AI summit Singh on Tuesday was seen describing the machine as being capable of surveillance and monitoring functions, and said it moves freely across the campus. However, as the video was shared on social media, several viewers claimed that the robot dog was actually sourced from Chinese robotics firm Unitree. In its first response following the row, the university said it never claimed to have manufactured the robot dog.

“Galgotias has not built this robodog, nor have we claimed to do so,” the university said in its statement. “What we are building are minds that will soon design, engineer, and manufacture such technologies here in Bharat.”

Galgotias University's ouster from the AI summit Following the fiasco, the university was on Wednesday asked to vacate the AI Impact Summit Expo for causing a “national embarrassment” by claiming a Chinese Unitree robodog as its own, HT reported earlier.

While, Neha Singh said that the institution has not received any such directive from the authorities, but visuals from the Summit showed that power to the Galgotias stall had been cut off.