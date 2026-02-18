Galgotias professor Neha Singh on Chinese robodog row: ‘I take accountability’
After backlash over a claimed Chinese robodog at the AI Impact Summit, Galgotias University’s Professor Neha Singh stated her comments were misinterpreted.
Greater Noida’s Galgotias University has been asked to vacate the AI Impact Summit Expo for causing a “national embarrassment” by claiming a Chinese Unitree robodog as its own, people aware of the matter said.
This directive comes after the university faced backlash for presenting a Chinese robot dog as their own at the ongoing India AI Impact Summit in Delhi. A video went viral on social media yesterday which showed professor Neha Singh of the university claiming that the robodog is named Orion and that it was developed by the Centre of Excellence at Galgotias University.
Galgotias professor clarifies
Professor Neha Singh today clarified that claiming the robodog as indigenously developed was not her intention.
“The controversy happened because things may not have been expressed clearly,” she said.
“I take accountability that perhaps I did not communicate it properly, as it was done with a lot of energy and enthusiasm and very quickly, so I may not have come across as eloquently as I usually do.
“Also, the intent may not have been properly understood. One important point is regarding the robot dog—we cannot claim that we manufactured it. I have told everyone that we introduced it to our students to inspire them to create something better on their own.
“Our university contributes to building future leaders by providing cutting-edge technologies in the field of AI, and it will continue to do so,” Singh added.
The professor of communication at Galgotias University denied knowledge of the institute being asked to vacate the Expo.
“I do not have any information about that. What I know is that today we are all present here,” she said.
Singh's statement came after the university issued its own clarification on social media this morning.
