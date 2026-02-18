Galgotias professor Neha Singh on Chinese robodog row: ‘I take accountability’

Greater Noida’s Galgotias University has been asked to vacate the AI Impact Summit Expo for causing a “national embarrassment” by claiming a Chinese Unitree robodog as its own, people aware of the matter said. Neha Singh, a professor at Galgotias University, said confusion arose because her comments were misinterpreted. (PTI)

This directive comes after the university faced backlash for presenting a Chinese robot dog as their own at the ongoing India AI Impact Summit in Delhi. A video went viral on social media yesterday which showed professor Neha Singh of the university claiming that the robodog is named Orion and that it was developed by the Centre of Excellence at Galgotias University.

(Also read: Galgotias University asked to vacate AI Summit after row over Chinese robodog, power at stall cut off)

Galgotias professor clarifies Professor Neha Singh today clarified that claiming the robodog as indigenously developed was not her intention.

“The controversy happened because things may not have been expressed clearly,” she said.

“I take accountability that perhaps I did not communicate it properly, as it was done with a lot of energy and enthusiasm and very quickly, so I may not have come across as eloquently as I usually do.