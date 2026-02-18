Galgotias University asked to vacate AI Summit after row over Chinese robodog: Sources

Galgotias University has been asked to vacate the expo area of the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, sources said. This comes after the Greater Noida institution faced backlash after a video from the event went viral showing its representatives presenting a Chinese-made robotic dog as something created by the university's Centre of Excellence. The Unitree robodog on Galgotias University campus.

A controversy broke out after Galgotias University displayed a robotic dog called "Orion" at the AI Summit expo, which viewers claimed was in fact a Chinese-made Unitree Go2 rather than an in-house creation.

Galgotias robodog row In the clip, Professor Neha Singh from the university is heard saying the robot dog is named Orion and was developed by the Centre of Excellence at Galgotias University.

She also described the machine as being capable of surveillance and monitoring functions, and said it moves freely across the campus.

Soon after, several viewers claimed that the robot dog was actually sourced from Chinese robotics firm Unitree.

Galgotias issues clarification After the online backlash, Galgotias University released a clarification on social media, stating that it never claimed to have manufactured the robot dog.

“Galgotias has not built this robodog, nor have we claimed to do so,” the university said in its statement. “What we are building are minds that will soon design, engineer, and manufacture such technologies here in Bharat.”

What is a Unitree robodog? Unitree Robotics’ “robodogs” are a range of advanced four-legged robots built to walk and move in ways similar to real animals while performing different tasks, from crossing obstacles to checking industrial sites and even entertainment use.

Unitree is a robotics firm from China known for producing these machines at lower prices and making them easier to obtain than many rivals, such as Boston Dynamics’ Spot.