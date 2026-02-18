China-made tech, clarification, and then AI Summit exit: The Galgotias university robodog fiasco explained

"This is Orion. This has been developed at the Centre of Excellence at Galgotias University," the professor is heard saying.

The robotic dog, which is actually a product by Chinese robotics firm Unitree, was presented as a device developed by students at the university.

Galgotias University found itself in a storm after the university presented a Chinese robodog as its own during the India AI Impact Summit 2026. Amid the uproar, the university has now been asked to exit from the AI summit due to the backlash, according to people familiar with the matter.

A Chinese connection Shortly after the video was posted, the university found itself embroiled in controversy after several users claimed that the device presented by the university was actually a product by the Chinese robotics firm - Unitree.

Unitree is a Chinese robotics company known for making these robots more affordable and accessible than many competitors, like Boston Dynamics’ Spot.

Unitree's “robodogs” are a family of advanced quadruped (four-legged) robots designed to move like real animals while carrying out tasks ranging from obstacle navigation to industrial inspection and entertainment.

Galgotias issues clarification Amid the row, the Greater Noida-based university issued a clarification, stating that its professors never claimed the product as it its own. The official statement from the university adds that the device was acquired from Unitree as part of its AI investments.

“Galgotias has not built this robodog, neither have we claimed,” the statement said. “But what we are building are minds that will soon design, engineer, and manufacture such technologies right here in Bharat.”

“The recently acquired Robodog from Unitree is one such step in that journey. It is not merely a machine on display — it is a classroom in motion. Our students are experimenting with it, testing its limits, and in the process, expanding their own knowledge,” the statement added further.

Another professor at the AI Summit, Dr Aishwarya Shrivastava also reiterated the stance of the university and said that the display of the device had been misinterpreted.

"We never claimed that we manufactured it (robodog), it was only a part of our AI investment. It got misinterpreted in a big way," she told news agency ANI, adding that the university also did not try to hide the logo of the Chinese company.

The robotic dog was further brought to the university for research and development purposes.