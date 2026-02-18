PM Modi, Spain’s Sánchez call for inclusive AI, deeper India-EU tech ties

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sánchez on Wednesday emphasised the need for cooperation to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) for inclusive development against the backdrop of strong European participation in the AI Impact Summit being hosted by India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sánchez on Wednesday. (@NarendraModi)

Eleven European countries, including France, the Netherlands, Spain, Estonia and Switzerland, are being represented by heads of state or government at the AI Impact Summit. A total of 26 European countries are participating in the summit, including 12 at the ministerial level. People familiar with the matter highlighted the importance of this participation in view of Europe’s role as a hub of digital governance and responsible AI frameworks, and the European Union (EU)’s contributions to global norms for AI.

At a meeting with Modi on the margins of the summit, Sánchez highlighted the importance of the AI Impact Summit and said its outcomes will contribute to shaping global AI governance, according to a readout from the external affairs ministry. The leaders acknowledged AI as a transformative force and backed closer cooperation to leverage its potential for inclusive development and societal benefit.

“We share the need to continue taking steps towards an AI that puts people at the centre,” Sánchez said on social media. “Spain is a country with the will to be there where the world is changing at a high speed. India is one of those places.”

“Our nations are marking 2026 as the India-Spain Year of Culture, Tourism and AI. This will deepen people-to-people linkages,” Modi added on social media.

Modi and Sánchez discussed defence industrial collaboration based on co-development and co-production and reviewed bilateral ties in defence, security, trade, investment, technology, infrastructure and space. They expressed satisfaction at progress in the Tata-Airbus collaboration on the assembly line for C-295 military transport aircraft in Vadodara.

The two leaders also discussed regional and global issues such as Spain’s decision to join the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative and hailed the conclusion of negotiations for the India-EU free trade agreement (FTA), which will unlock trade and investment potential between India and Spain. They also strongly condemned all forms of terror and backed closer global cooperation to combat terrorism.

Cooperation in AI and the implementation of the India-EU FTA, set to be ratified by the EU later this year, figured in Modi’s meetings with other European leaders, including Finland’s Prime Minister Petteri Orpo, Croatia’s Prime Minister Andrej Plenković, and President Alar Karis of Estonia, a global leader in AI.

The leaders of EU states conveyed unanimous support for the early implementation of the FTA and assured the Indian side of their support for its speedy ratification in the European Council and European Parliament. They also focused on enhancing trade ties with India by taking advantage of the FTA.

The people cited above noted that the EU has a prominent role in setting global norms for AI and is the first bloc to enact comprehensive legislation for AI. France, a key EU member state and a close strategic partner of India, is playing a major role in AI governance and applications, while other member states such as the Netherlands and Belgium host critical companies in the semiconductor supply chain, they said.

Modi and Karis welcomed the strategic upswing in India-EU ties and reviewed bilateral collaboration in IT and digitalisation. They explored the potential for further cooperation in futuristic technologies, e-governance, cybersecurity and the use of AI in education and skilling. Karis appreciated the contribution of Indian professionals in Estonia, and both sides agreed to facilitate greater talent mobility and tourism, the external affairs ministry said.

Finnish Prime Minister Orpo, at his meeting with Modi, lauded India’s vision for just and inclusive development of AI. The two leaders called for doubling bilateral trade and enhancing collaboration in the co-development of quantum computing, 6G, renewables and defence.

Modi and Orpo emphasised the role of digitalisation and sustainability in driving economic growth and recognised the increasing presence of leading Indian and Finnish tech companies in each other’s economies.

Croatian Prime Minister Plenković, the first head of government of his country to visit India, and Modi explored ways to strengthen cooperation in trade, technology and connectivity. They also called for the early implementation of the India-EU FTA to boost trade. Both sides emphasised the need to harness AI and emerging technologies to benefit the people of both countries.

Modi also met Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić and discussed cooperation in trade and investment, AI, fintech and education. They appreciated each other’s support at the United Nations and other multilateral forums. During a meeting with Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, Modi spoke about a shared commitment to leveraging technology for economic growth.

Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, at his meeting with Modi, thanked India for its support for Bhutan’s 13th Five-Year Plan and the Gelephu Mindfulness City Project, a hub for innovation and sustainable trade. Both sides agreed to advance cooperation in priority areas such as energy, connectivity and development partnership, and to strengthen collaboration in AI and digital technology through sharing of experience and expertise and joint development of solutions.