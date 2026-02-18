Worried about 'wife's future', ex-ISRO employee strangles her to death in Bengaluru

A 65-year-old retired ISRO employee allegedly strangled his wife to death with a towel at their residence in Bengaluru, Karnataka, on Wednesday, police said. The incident was reported at around 11 am within the Avalahalli police station area. Citing preliminary investigations, police said Rao had been receiving treatment for depression. (PTI)

The victim, identified as Sandya Sri, was found dead at the residence, and the accused, Nageshwar Rao, has been taken into police custody, news agency PTI reported.

Citing preliminary investigations, police said Rao had been receiving treatment for depression. Authorities added that he allegedly intended to end his own life after the attack.

Rao was worried about his wife's future after his death, according to a The Times of India report.

"He was reportedly undergoing treatment for depression and was distressed. He allegedly intended to take his life after the incident, which is why he attacked his wife. There appear to be no other major reasons," said Saidulu Adavath, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Whitefield).

After the alleged assault, Rao remained at the scene before contacting an acquaintance, who alerted the authorities. The couple’s daughter, currently in the United States, has been informed about the incident.

A case of murder has been registered, and further investigations are ongoing.

In a separate news, a 65-year-old woman was reportedly found murdered inside her residence in KAS Colony of BTM Layout 2nd Stage in Bengaluru, while her domestic worker was later discovered dead in what police believe to be a suicide.

The deceased woman has been identified as Savitha Shankar, and the suspect as Devaraju, a 50-year-old domestic help from Hosur in Tamil Nadu who was employed at her home.

Preliminary police findings suggested that the domestic worker allegedly sexually assaulted and killed the woman before taking his own life inside the same house.