'Yes, this is AI': Macron shares 'photo' with PM Modi with a note on friendship

The text on the image read: “Yes, this is AI”

“When friends connect, innovation follows. Ready for The AI Impact Summit! (sic),” Macron said in the caption of the photo.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday shared an AI-generated photo with Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid French leader's 3-day visit to India as he is set to attend the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in Delhi on Thursday.

Macron, accompanied by First Lady Brigitte Macron, landed in Mumbai on Tuesday midnight and spent a day in India's financial capital before heading to Delhi for the AI Impact Summit.

Macron and his wife left Mumbai for New Delhi on Wednesday after concluding his official engagements here, including bilateral talks with PM Modi. The Macrons were seen off at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport by Maharashtra governor Acharya Devvrat, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and deputy CM Eknath Shinde.

Macron began his official visit to India on February 17 at the invitation of PM Modi to participate in the AI Impact Summit in Delhi. PM will also inaugurate the summit on February 19 where as many as 20 heads of state will be present at the inaugural session, Electronics and IT Secretary S Krishnan said.

On Tuesday, PM Modi called France ‘special partner’ as he inaugurated the assembly line of H-125 helicopters with Macron.

Modi and Macron virtually inaugurated the H-125 Light Utility Helicopter Final Assembly of Tata Airbus at Vemagal, Karnataka.

Talking about the H-125 helicopter, Modi said that India and France will manufacture in India a helicopter capable of flying to the heights of Mount Everest, adding that the two countries have decided to upgrade relationship to special global strategic partnership. He made the remarks at a joint press meet with Macron in Mumbai.