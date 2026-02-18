Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Traffic curbs in Delhi today as top leaders attend AI Impact Summit. Check details

    Heavy congestion in central, east, south Delhi is expected due to VVIP movement and security checks, worsened by wedding-season travel and board examinations.

    Updated on: Feb 18, 2026 7:05 AM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for Wednesday, February 18, announcing special traffic arrangements across central Delhi in view of the AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam. Restrictions and diversions will be in force from 4 pm to 10 pm due to VVIP movement and security protocols.

    Endless traffic halts were seen across key stretches in the city on day 2 of the AI Impact Summit. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)
    Endless traffic halts were seen across key stretches in the city on day 2 of the AI Impact Summit. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

    In a post on X, traffic police said commuters should plan their journeys in advance, avoid affected stretches where possible, and strictly follow directions issued by personnel deployed on the ground.

    The advisory comes after two days of heavy congestion in central Delhi and adjoining parts of east and south Delhi linked to summit-related movement, diversions and security checks.

    Traffic jams were reported Tuesday on several arterial routes, with spillover effects worsened by wedding-season travel and ongoing board examinations.

    Police officials have indicated that security will be tighter on Wednesday evening, with high-level VVIP attendance expected, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron.

    Entry into the venue will be restricted after 4 pm as part of security arrangements, and vehicle movement around the convention complex is likely to be regulated.

    Roads likely to be affected

    According to the traffic advisory, restrictions or regulated movement may apply on the following roads and stretches near the venue and diplomatic area:

    Sardar Patel Marg

    Mother Teresa Crescent

    Teen Murti Marg

    Akbar Road

    Janpath

    Windsor Place

    Tees January Marg

    Prithvi Raj Road

    Rajesh Pilot Marg

    Subrahmaniam Bharti Marg

    Mathura Road (between Lodhi Flyover and Dr Dinesh Chander Dalmia / Bhairon Marg)

    Shanti Path (between Satya Marg and Kautilya Marg roundabouts)

    Africa Avenue

    Satya Marg (between Yashwant Place and Shanti Path)

    Dr Zakir Hussain Marg

    Suggested alternate routes

    Motorists have been advised to use alternate corridors where feasible, including:

    San Martin Marg

    Panchsheel Marg

    APJ Abdul Kalam Marg

    Kamal Ataturk Marg

    Aurobindo Marg

    Lodhi Road

    South Avenue Road

    Vandematram Marg

    Barapullah Road

    Ring Road

    Tilak Marg

    Ferozshah Road

    Rafi Marg

    Sansad Marg

    K Kamraj Marg

    Public advisory

    Traffic police have urged commuters to allow extra travel time, cooperate with on-ground staff, maintain lane discipline and observe traffic rules. Real-time updates are being shared through official traffic police channels and helplines.

    Officials said congestion may continue through the summit period, especially around Bharat Mandapam and hotels hosting foreign delegates, and advised office-goers and evening commuters to factor in possible delays on Wednesday.

    • HT News Desk
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      HT News Desk

      Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

    Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
    News/Cities/Delhi News/Traffic Curbs In Delhi Today As Top Leaders Attend AI Impact Summit. Check Details
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes