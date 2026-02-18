Traffic curbs in Delhi today as top leaders attend AI Impact Summit. Check details
Heavy congestion in central, east, south Delhi is expected due to VVIP movement and security checks, worsened by wedding-season travel and board examinations.
The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for Wednesday, February 18, announcing special traffic arrangements across central Delhi in view of the AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam. Restrictions and diversions will be in force from 4 pm to 10 pm due to VVIP movement and security protocols.
In a post on X, traffic police said commuters should plan their journeys in advance, avoid affected stretches where possible, and strictly follow directions issued by personnel deployed on the ground.
The advisory comes after two days of heavy congestion in central Delhi and adjoining parts of east and south Delhi linked to summit-related movement, diversions and security checks.
Traffic jams were reported Tuesday on several arterial routes, with spillover effects worsened by wedding-season travel and ongoing board examinations.
Police officials have indicated that security will be tighter on Wednesday evening, with high-level VVIP attendance expected, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron.
Entry into the venue will be restricted after 4 pm as part of security arrangements, and vehicle movement around the convention complex is likely to be regulated.
Roads likely to be affected
According to the traffic advisory, restrictions or regulated movement may apply on the following roads and stretches near the venue and diplomatic area:
Sardar Patel Marg
Mother Teresa Crescent
Teen Murti Marg
Akbar Road
Janpath
Windsor Place
Tees January Marg
Prithvi Raj Road
Rajesh Pilot Marg
Subrahmaniam Bharti Marg
Mathura Road (between Lodhi Flyover and Dr Dinesh Chander Dalmia / Bhairon Marg)
Shanti Path (between Satya Marg and Kautilya Marg roundabouts)
Africa Avenue
Satya Marg (between Yashwant Place and Shanti Path)
Dr Zakir Hussain Marg
Suggested alternate routes
Motorists have been advised to use alternate corridors where feasible, including:
San Martin Marg
Panchsheel Marg
APJ Abdul Kalam Marg
Kamal Ataturk Marg
Aurobindo Marg
Lodhi Road
South Avenue Road
Vandematram Marg
Barapullah Road
Ring Road
Tilak Marg
Ferozshah Road
Rafi Marg
Sansad Marg
K Kamraj Marg
Public advisory
Traffic police have urged commuters to allow extra travel time, cooperate with on-ground staff, maintain lane discipline and observe traffic rules. Real-time updates are being shared through official traffic police channels and helplines.
Officials said congestion may continue through the summit period, especially around Bharat Mandapam and hotels hosting foreign delegates, and advised office-goers and evening commuters to factor in possible delays on Wednesday.
