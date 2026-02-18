Traffic curbs in Delhi today as top leaders attend AI Impact Summit. Check details

In a post on X, traffic police said commuters should plan their journeys in advance, avoid affected stretches where possible, and strictly follow directions issued by personnel deployed on the ground.

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for Wednesday, February 18, announcing special traffic arrangements across central Delhi in view of the AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam. Restrictions and diversions will be in force from 4 pm to 10 pm due to VVIP movement and security protocols.

The advisory comes after two days of heavy congestion in central Delhi and adjoining parts of east and south Delhi linked to summit-related movement, diversions and security checks.

Traffic jams were reported Tuesday on several arterial routes, with spillover effects worsened by wedding-season travel and ongoing board examinations.

Police officials have indicated that security will be tighter on Wednesday evening, with high-level VVIP attendance expected, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Entry into the venue will be restricted after 4 pm as part of security arrangements, and vehicle movement around the convention complex is likely to be regulated.

Roads likely to be affected According to the traffic advisory, restrictions or regulated movement may apply on the following roads and stretches near the venue and diplomatic area:

Sardar Patel Marg

Mother Teresa Crescent

Teen Murti Marg

Akbar Road

Janpath

Windsor Place

Tees January Marg

Prithvi Raj Road

Rajesh Pilot Marg

Subrahmaniam Bharti Marg

Mathura Road (between Lodhi Flyover and Dr Dinesh Chander Dalmia / Bhairon Marg)

Shanti Path (between Satya Marg and Kautilya Marg roundabouts)

Africa Avenue

Satya Marg (between Yashwant Place and Shanti Path)

Dr Zakir Hussain Marg

Suggested alternate routes

Motorists have been advised to use alternate corridors where feasible, including:

San Martin Marg

Panchsheel Marg

APJ Abdul Kalam Marg

Kamal Ataturk Marg

Aurobindo Marg

Lodhi Road

South Avenue Road

Vandematram Marg

Barapullah Road

Ring Road

Tilak Marg

Ferozshah Road

Rafi Marg

Sansad Marg

K Kamraj Marg

Public advisory

Traffic police have urged commuters to allow extra travel time, cooperate with on-ground staff, maintain lane discipline and observe traffic rules. Real-time updates are being shared through official traffic police channels and helplines.

Officials said congestion may continue through the summit period, especially around Bharat Mandapam and hotels hosting foreign delegates, and advised office-goers and evening commuters to factor in possible delays on Wednesday.