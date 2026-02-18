Traffic snarls in parts of Delhi-NCR, commuters 'stuck for hours' | Check routes to avoid

A commuter, taking to social media platform X, shared a video of the chaos, alleging that the area around India Gate and Bharat Mandapam had “come to a standstill.” The user alleged that people had been “waiting on the street for hours”, adding that the traffic had “choked” city roads.

Commuters in Delhi on Wednesday complained of traffic snarls in various parts of the Capital, with some of them alleging they had been “stuck for hours" owing to the jams.

Sharing a photograph of the road leading to Dhaula Kuan, a user said that he had been waiting near AIIMs for half an hour due to the traffic snarl. The user said he had left Noida at 2 pm to catch a 5pm flight, which he said he would “definitely…miss.”

Another claimed that all roads leading to Supreme Court and Rajiv Chowk were blocked, adding that people who were “on foot” were also “stuck.” This was corroborated by a user, who said that people had to “walk at least 2-3 kms for metro and public transportation” owing to blocked roads.

“Delhi traffic at its worst! Left Noida at 2 PM for Airport Terminal 1. Traffic has been stopped near AIIMS for the past 30 minutes due to VIP movement. It’s still showing another one hour to reach the airport,” he said in a post on X.

“Definitely going to miss my 5 pm @IndiGo6E flight 6E 864,” the user said, questioning why the common citizen “has to suffer”. The user also tagged the Delhi Traffic Police.

Traffic curbs in Delhi today Amid the AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, the Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory for Wednesday, with restrictions and diversions in effect from 4 pm to 10 pm due to VVIP movement and security protocols.

Several roads and stretches near the venue and diplomatic areas were expected to be affected, according to an earlier HT report. These include Sardar Patel Marg, Janpath, Sansad Marg, Ferozshah Road, Barapullah Road, Ring Road, Lodhi Road, among others.

The advisory came after heavy traffic jams were reported on several arterial routes in Delhi on Tuesday, with spillover effects worsened by wedding-season travel and ongoing board examinations.

Traffic police had also urged commuters to allow extra travel time, cooperate with on-ground staff, maintain lane discipline and observe traffic rules in view of the diversions.