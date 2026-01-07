Punjab: Gangster linked to AAP sarpanch’s murder shot dead in police encounter

The Tarn Taran Police, in coordination with the CIA staff, shot dead a gangster on Tuesday who was allegedly involved in the murder of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) sarpanch Jarmal Singh (50) in Amritsar on Sunday. The encounter took place near Bhikhiwind while the accused was travelling from Sur Singh towards Puhla village in the district, said officials. Police officials at the encounter site near Bhikhiwind in Tarn Taran district on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Police said the gangster, identified as Harnoor Singh, alias Noor, a resident of Kathunangal, had reportedly assisted in planning the murder of Jarmal Singh, the sarpanch of Valtoha village, and had conducted reconnaissance before the attack.

Sharing details, deputy inspector general (DIG), Ferozepur range, Snehdeep Sharma said Tarn Taran senior superintendent of police (SSP) Surendra Lamba had formed multiple teams and deployed them across the district to crack down on gangsters and anti-social elements.

“Acting on specific intelligence that the gangster was moving around the area on a motorcycle without a registration number, teams from the CIA staff, Tarn Taran, and the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) set up a checkpoint. On spotting the police, the suspect tried to flee. When the police chased him, he opened fire. One bullet hit a cop, who escaped unhurt due to a bulletproof jacket,” Sharma said.

He added: “In retaliatory fire by the police in self-defence, the gangster was seriously injured and later succumbed to his injuries during treatment at a hospital.”

Police said Harnoor had close links with notorious gangster Prabh Dasuwal and the Afridi gang. Investigations have confirmed his active role in the planning and reconnaissance of the sarpanch’s murder. A pistol was recovered from his possession.

Jarmal was shot dead on Sunday during a wedding function at a resort near the Verka Bypass in Amritsar. According to police, two assailants posing as guests opened fire at point-blank range and fled. The killing created shockwaves, as AAP’s Khemkaran MLA Sarwan Singh Dhun was also present at the venue at the time of the incident.

Further investigation into the case is being conducted by the Amritsar police commissionerate.

Reacting to the police encounter, AAP Punjab general secretary and media in-charge Baltej Pannu said that no individual, irrespective of how powerful they may be, would be allowed to take the law into their own hands, and that Punjab Police would carry out its duty without fear or favour. “The law-and-order situation in Punjab is firmly under control and in safe hands,” he claimed, emphasising the state government’s zero-tolerance approach towards crime.