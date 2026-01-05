Amritsar shocker: AAP sarpanch shot dead by two men posing as guests at wedding

An Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and a village sarpanch was allegedly shot dead on Sunday by unidentified assailants during a wedding in Amritsar, police said. Police personnel at the site where Jarmal Singh, an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and village sarpanch, was allegedly shot dead while attending a wedding, in Amritsar, on Sunday. (PTI)

According to police, the victim, identified as sarpanch Jarmal Singh (50) from Valtoha village of Tarn Taran district, was shot dead from point-blank range by two people who posed as guests during the wedding. The incident took place at a resort near the Verka Bypass in Amritsar.

The shocking killing of the ruling party leader, which happened when AAP’s Khemkaran MLA Sarwan Singh Dhun was at the same venue, comes a day after a Congress worker was gunned down in Moga’s Bhinder Kalan village.

The Amritsar killing also comes just weeks after the murder of kabaddi player-cum-promoter Kanwar Digvijay Singh, alias Rana Balachauria, 30, who was shot dead in Mohali on December 15 during a tournament by three assailants.

Much like sarpanch Jarmal Singh, Rana was also shot dead in a public setting in presence of several kabaddi players and spectators at around 5.30 pm on December 15, barely 300 metres from the Sohana police station in Sector 79 of Mohali.

Based on preliminary reports, officials said, the sarpanch was struck in the head, resulting in his death. “We have initiated a detailed probe into the incident... Efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the attackers. Soon we will trace the attackers,” deputy commissioner of police (City) Jagjit Singh Walia said.

Officials said that police visited the scene of the crime on Sunday and began questioning guests, including witnesses who saw the shooting.

Giving details, MLA Dhun said: ““We were together at the function and had tea. After that I went inside the hall to have lunch. Jarmal Singh remained sitting in the courtyard along with other guests. Suddenly, I heard about the firing outside the hall. When I rushed outside, I saw that Jarmal Singh had been injured critically in the firing and he was being taken to the hospital,” he said.

Dhun alleged that the deceased had recently received extortion calls. “In this regard, he got an FIR registered at the Valtoha police station some time ago. The police took action against some persons acting on his complaint,” he said.

The Congress sought immediate resignation of chief minister Bhagwant Mann, alleging “complete breakdown of law and order” in the state. “The situation is grim in Punjab on the law and order front. In the past 48 hours alone, two young political leaders have been shot dead in broad daylight. People are now living in constant fear while gangsters are calling the shots. The state has never witnessed such an atmosphere of lawlessness in recent years,” said Congress leader Pargat Singh.