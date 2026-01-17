'Punjab gangsters foot soldiers': Delhi, UP on alert as Intel flags Khalistani, Bangladesh-linked terror threats

Intelligence agencies have reportedly issued an alert warning that Khalistani terrorist organisations and Bangladesh-based terror outfits may attempt to target Delhi and several other cities across the country with Republic Day (January 26) approaching. Massive crowds of visitors at Red Fort in Delhi earlier this month (Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times))

An intelligence alert has flagged increasing activity of Punjab-based gangsters who are purportedly acting as foot soldiers for Khalistani and radical handlers operating from abroad, news agency ANI reported.

"Ahead of January 26, intelligence agencies have issued an alert warning that Khalistani terrorist organisations and Bangladesh-based terror outfits may attempt to target Delhi and several other cities across the country," the agency quoted Intelligence sources.

HT could not independently verify the information.

"According to the intelligence alert, Punjab-based gangsters are increasingly acting as foot soldiers for Khalistani and radical handlers operating from abroad. These handlers are allegedly using criminal networks to further their agendas and disrupt internal security," the above-mentioned sources said.

The alert states that these gangsters are active across Haryana, Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, the sources said, adding that they are "gradually establishing links with Khalistani terrorist elements."

Security is upped in parts of the country around Republic Day every year.

In Delhi, security arrangements are tighter this Republic Day as it comes months after the Red Fort blast in which a car exploded near the iconic monment, leaving over a dozen dead. The incident later exposed a massive terror module.