Why Delhi is on high alert: Lashkar threat, ‘revenge’ motive, religious sites on hitlist | Key points
Delhi is in a state of high alert as of Saturday, February 21, following specific intelligence reports regarding terror attacks being planned by Pakistan-based banned outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in the national capital, officials said. The threat is centred around religious sites, with a temple in the Chandni Chowk area near the iconic Red Fort identified as a potential target.
‘Revenge’ linked to Islamabad blast
The terror outfit is allegedly seeking to "avenge" a suicide bombing that occurred on February 6 at a Shia mosque in Pakistan’s capital city, Islamabad, news agencies cited sources as saying. That blast claimed at least 31 lives.
Pakistan has previously implied external involvement in the Islamabad blast, a claim India has categorically dismissed. In a statement released earlier this month, India noted, “It is unfortunate that, instead of seriously addressing the problems plaguing its social fabric, Pakistan should choose to delude itself by blaming others for its home-grown ills. India rejects any and every such allegation, which is as baseless as it is pointless”.
Specific threats of IED attacks
Intelligence sources have provided specific details regarding the nature of the potential strike. At least two senior Delhi Police officers, speaking on the condition of anonymity, reportedly said the first set of inputs regarding these threats were received prior to Republic Day celebrations.
While those initial inputs were later assessed, new specific intelligence received on Saturday suggests an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attack is being plotted.
Tactical deployment
In response to the current threat, security has been fortified across key religious and heritage sites, officials said. Central agencies and Delhi Police units are maintaining close coordination to monitor vulnerable points. Surveillance has been intensified through CCTV monitoring and stringent vehicle checks.
"Bomb disposal squads, dog squads and quick reaction teams have also been placed on standby at strategic locations," officials told news agency PTI. A DCP-rank officer, accompanied by trained commandos, was recently deployed at the Gauri Shankar temple in Chandni Chowk during Mahashivratri celebrations as part of these heightened measures.
Officials emphasised that while the measures are precautionary, the public should remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.
Recent alerts
- The current high alert follows a period of sustained security concerns in the capital. On November 10, 2025, a deadly car explosion occurred near Gate 1 of the Red Fort metro station, killing over 10 people and exposing a massive terror module.
- In January this year, too, intelligence agencies flagged threats from Khalistani and Bangladesh-based terror outfits. According to officials quoted in an ANI report from January 17, "Punjab-based gangsters are increasingly acting as foot soldiers for Khalistani and radical handlers operating from abroad. These handlers are allegedly using criminal networks to further their agendas and disrupt internal security". These gangsters are reportedly active across Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan too.
- One police officer noted that while intelligence is being verified, the city remained under constant watch, especially given the AI Summit hosted in Delhi this week.
