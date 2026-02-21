Why Delhi is on high alert: Lashkar threat, ‘revenge’ motive, religious sites on hitlist | Key points

Delhi is in a state of high alert as of Saturday, February 21, following specific intelligence reports regarding terror attacks being planned by Pakistan-based banned outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in the national capital, officials said. The threat is centred around religious sites, with a temple in the Chandni Chowk area near the iconic Red Fort identified as a potential target. Red Fort, Chandni Chowk area in crosshairs, say cops. (PTI Photo)

‘Revenge’ linked to Islamabad blast The terror outfit is allegedly seeking to "avenge" a suicide bombing that occurred on February 6 at a Shia mosque in Pakistan’s capital city, Islamabad, news agencies cited sources as saying. That blast claimed at least 31 lives.

Pakistan has previously implied external involvement in the Islamabad blast, a claim India has categorically dismissed. In a statement released earlier this month, India noted, “It is unfortunate that, instead of seriously addressing the problems plaguing its social fabric, Pakistan should choose to delude itself by blaming others for its home-grown ills. India rejects any and every such allegation, which is as baseless as it is pointless”.

Specific threats of IED attacks Intelligence sources have provided specific details regarding the nature of the potential strike. At least two senior Delhi Police officers, speaking on the condition of anonymity, reportedly said the first set of inputs regarding these threats were received prior to Republic Day celebrations.

While those initial inputs were later assessed, new specific intelligence received on Saturday suggests an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attack is being plotted.

Tactical deployment In response to the current threat, security has been fortified across key religious and heritage sites, officials said. Central agencies and Delhi Police units are maintaining close coordination to monitor vulnerable points. Surveillance has been intensified through CCTV monitoring and stringent vehicle checks.

"Bomb disposal squads, dog squads and quick reaction teams have also been placed on standby at strategic locations," officials told news agency PTI. A DCP-rank officer, accompanied by trained commandos, was recently deployed at the Gauri Shankar temple in Chandni Chowk during Mahashivratri celebrations as part of these heightened measures.

Officials emphasised that while the measures are precautionary, the public should remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.