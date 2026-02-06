Islamabad blast: 24 killed, 101 injured in blast at religious centre in Pakistan capital

At least 24 people have been killed and 101 injured following a blast outside a religious centre in Pakistan's capital Islamabad on Friday. FILE PHOTO: A police officer walks past damage at the site, after militant attacks, in Quetta, Pakistan, February 1, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo (REUTERS)

The explosion, believed to be a suicide attack, took place at Tarlai Imambargah in the Shehzad Town area of Islamabad, the Dawn reported. The blast ripped through the religious centre of the minority Shia community during the Friday prayers in the Pakistani capital.

A security official told AFP that suicide attacker is suspected to be behind the blast at the Shia centre. However, there is no official confirmation on the motive of the incident.

"The attacker was stopped at the gate and detonated himself," the official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, police and rescue officials have reached the site and carrying out rescue operations. The injured have been sent to the PIMS and Polyclinic for treatment, the report said.