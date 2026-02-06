Islamabad blast: At least 31 dead, 169 injured in attack targeting Shia prayer in Pakistan capital | Top points

A massive bomb blast ripped through a Shia religious centre on the outskirts of Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, on Friday, killing at least 31 and injuring over 150 others. Locals gather at the site after a suicide bomber blew himself up at a Shia religious centre during Friday prayers, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Friday, February 6, 2026. (AFP)

The blast, said to be a suicide attack, occurred during the Friday prayers. The Islamabad police have confirmed the blast to be an attack and launched an investigation. Some of the wounded were listed as being in critical condition.

Two police officials told Reuters that the attacker was stopped at the gate of the mosque before detonating the bomb.