Ghaziabad real estate: Indirapuram property prices surge 73% in five years, driven by transport-led development

Indirapuram has witnessed an average property price growth of nearly 73% between FY 2021 and FY 2025, significantly outpacing the city-wide growth rate of 38% during the same period on the back of transport-led development, particularly the impact of the Delhi–Meerut Expressway, the upcoming RRTS corridor, and enhanced metro connectivity, a report by Square Yards has said.

The locality outperformed other prominent areas in the city, including Vaishali, Rajnagar Extension, Pratap Vihar, Shahpur Bamheta, and Loni during the same period.

Square Yards reported that transaction volumes in Indirapuram range between approximately 3,500 to 4,000 units annually, which is nearly three times the pre-pandemic average. The highest transaction volume in the locality was recorded in FY 2023, reaching 4,900 units.

The average residential prices in Indirapuram rose by 73% between FY 2021 and FY 2025, sharply outpacing the city-wide growth rate of 38% over the same period. The trend has continued, with Indirapuram witnessing a 19% price increase in FY 2025 alone, compared to a 9% rise across the broader Ghaziabad market.

This growth in demand and property prices is driven by Indirapuram’s compelling value proposition. It combines improved connectivity and convenience with relatively lower entry prices compared to neighbouring cities in Delhi NCR, making it appealing to both end-users and investors. For developers, the combination of improved connectivity and growing demand from homebuyers presents a compelling opportunity, the report noted.

Property prices



Transport-led development growth

Transport-led development continues to influence residential real estate trends in the region. Following the opening of the Delhi– Meerut Expressway, residential activity has seen notable growth, particularly in the post pandemic period, with transaction volumes peaking at 4,900 units in FY 2023.

Looking ahead, the Delhi–Ghaziabad–Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), which is nearing full operational status, is expected to have an equally transformative impact on the region. The RRTS corridor includes key stations at Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, and Duhai, with Sahibabad being closest to Indirapuram. The corridor reduces commute times to Delhi, central Ghaziabad, and Meerut to mere minutes, enhancing the suburb’s appeal to both working professionals and families.

Meanwhile, Delhi Metro’s Blue Line adds another layer of connectivity, improving last mile access and easing daily commutes to key commercial hubs across Delhi NCR. With infrastructure projects nearing completion and demand fundamentals remaining intact, the residential real estate market in Indirapuram is well-positioned for steady performance.

Given the strength of underlying demand, especially for gated communities, and the ongoing improvements in infrastructure, the area is likely to witness continued price stability and possibly further appreciation over the medium-to-long term offering opportunities for both end-users and investors in residential segment, the report said.

Ravi Nirwal, sales director, Principal Partner, Square Yards said, “What we’re seeing in Ghaziabad is a textbook case of how infrastructure can reshape residential real estate dynamics. The Delhi–Meerut Expressway and RRTS nearing full operational status have significantly boosted buyer confidence. Indirapuram, in particular, offers that rare mix of accessibility, affordability, and lifestyle amenities, something that buyers are actively seeking post-pandemic."

Developers have taken note, and are coming up with projects that match evolving preferences. “The growing demand has pushed the property prices which have seen a robust 73% growth between FY 2021 and FY 2025, significantly outpacing the city-wide average of 38% during the same period. We believe the area will continue to witness steady growth in terms of both demand and price appreciation over the next few years. It’s fast becoming the sweet spot of Ghaziabad,” he said.