Ghaziabad real estate: 7,000 sq ft penthouse in Indirapuram sells for 10 crore

A ~7,000 sq ft penthouse in Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram has been sold for ₹10 crore, setting a benchmark for luxury real estate in the region. The property is located on the 39th and 40th floors of the Saya Gold Avenue project, one of the tallest residential towers in the NCR, rising 40 floors high. Ghaziabad real estate deal: A ~7,000 sq ft penthouse in Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram has been sold for ₹ 10 crore, setting a new benchmark for luxury real estate in the region. (Photo for representational purposes only)(Pexels)

The duplex penthouse, which spans the top two floors, features panoramic city views and includes a private terrace garden, according to a statement by the developer.

Saya Gold Avenue offers a total of 12 penthouses ranging from ~5,500 sq ft to ~7,000 sq ft, with half already sold, it said.

The per sq ft price works out to be close to ₹14000 per sq ft.

The transaction underscores the project’s premium positioning and reflects the rising demand for high-end homes in well-connected suburban markets. Recent trends show that Indirapuram is witnessing increased interest in large-format apartments and penthouses, particularly from professionals and entrepreneurs seeking to upgrade their lifestyles while remaining close to central Delhi and Noida, the statement said.

Vikas Bhasin, MD of Saya Group, said, “This sale is not only a testament to the aspirational value of Saya Gold Avenue but also to Indirapuram’s emergence as a sought-after destination for discerning homebuyers. The project offers a unique blend of premium amenities, excellent connectivity, and vibrant community living that resonates strongly with today’s buyers who value both luxury and convenience.”

Ashish Gupta, a Ghaziabad-based garment exporter who purchased the penthouse, said, “I was looking for a spacious, well-built home from a reputed developer, ideally located close to my business establishment. Saya Gold Avenue ticked all the boxes for me and my family, from its quality construction and thoughtful design to its excellent connectivity and premium amenities. The penthouse offered the space and lifestyle we were seeking, which made the decision to invest here an easy one.”

Infrastructure reshaping residential real estate dynamics in Ghaziabad

“What we’re seeing in Ghaziabad is a textbook case of how infrastructure can reshape residential real estate dynamics. The Delhi–Meerut Expressway and RRTS nearing full operational status have significantly boosted buyer confidence. Indirapuram, in particular, offers that rare mix of accessibility, affordability, and lifestyle amenities, something that buyers are actively seeking post-pandemic,” said Ravi Nirwal, Sales Director and Principal Partner, Square Yards.

Developers have taken note, and are coming up with projects that match evolving preferences. The growing demand has pushed the property prices which have seen a robust 73% growth between FY 2021 and FY 2025, significantly outpacing the city-wide average of 38% during the same period. The area will continue to witness steady growth in terms of both demand and price appreciation over the next few years. It’s fast becoming the sweet spot of Ghaziabad, he said.

According to a recent report by Knight Frank India, Ghaziabad continued to hold its ground in the NCR residential market, contributing 14% to the total of new launches and 16% to overall sales during H1 2025. The city remains attractive to mid-income homebuyers, supported by its affordability and enhanced connectivity through NH-24, as well as its strategic location along the Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor.