With over 1.31L registries, Ghaziabad earns highest 3,104 cr revenue

Ghaziabad: The stamps and registration department of Ghaziabad administration handled 1.31 lakh registries and also recorded its highest ever revenue of ₹2,856 crore in 2024-25, officials said on Tuesday, adding that they achieved 92% of their target of ₹3,104 crore set for the last financial year. Officials aware of the development said that the district is poised for more housing and commercial development in the coming years with the draft Master Plan 2031 aimed at providing more expansion in areas of Loni, Modinagar and Muradnagar besides Ghaziabad city. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The major incoming of registries for the FY was from emerging residential areas of Raj Nagar Extension, Crossings Republik, Wave City, while the incomings from trans-Hindon localities have almost saturated, officials said.

The 92% target achieved in 2024-25 comprised 131,238 registries of properties against 122,335 registries taken up in 2023-24, when the revenue earned was ₹2,549 crore. Likewise, the incoming revenue in 2022-23 was ₹2,258 crore with the department registering 107,334 documents, they added.

“The revenue achieved in FY 2024-25 is the highest ever so far. In 2025-26, we expect to increase it further. The increase in urbanisation has led people to register more of their properties. Generally, a stamp duty of 5% is levied on registration of properties, along with 2% additional stamp duty, which is provided by the state government to various development agencies to take up local development works in the respective areas,” said assistant inspector general (AIG, stamps) Pushpendra Kumar.

The 2% additional stamp duty amount goes to infrastructure development funds for the state government, which in turn releases this amount to the different development and civic agencies to carry out local development.

Officials aware of the development said that the district is poised for more housing and commercial development in the coming years with the draft Master Plan 2031 aimed at providing more expansion in areas of Loni, Modinagar and Muradnagar besides Ghaziabad city.

In the Master Plan 2021, a total of 15,554 hectares of land was proposed for development, while the draft plan of 2031 proposes 60,282.12 hectares as the development area.

The draft plan is awaiting final approval from the state government.

The department officials said that in FY 2024-25, they provided ₹11.14 crore rebate to micro, small and medium enterprises; ₹181 crore rebate on account of gift deeds executed in blood relations; ₹53 crore to women applicants who are eligible for 1% rebate on registries made in the name of women; about ₹4.57 crore to ex-servicemen and ₹1.34 crore to Divyang applicants.

Activists said that Ghaziabad district generates substantial revenues to different departments, but the amenities and infrastructure still lag behind the developed cities.

“In 2022, I approached the high court in a PIL for expediting the release of stuck-up infrastructure development funds to different Ghaziabad agencies. If the infrastructure development funds (IDF) get stuck up, the local development in respective areas will also get hampered. The petition is pending,” said former Kavi Nagar councilor Himanshu Mittal.

In September 2014, councilors cutting across party lines staged a week-long protest at the district magistrate’s office to press for the release of the IDF.