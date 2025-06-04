NCR-based County Group launches housing project in Ghaziabad; to invest 1800 crore

Real estate developer County Group has launched a new residential project, Jade County, in Ghaziabad. The company plans to invest ₹1,800 crore in the development. Real estate developer County Group has launched a new residential project, Jade County, in Ghaziabad. The company plans to invest ₹ 1,800 crore in the development.

Spread across 13.33 acres in Wave City township, the project will feature around 1,000 units. County Group acquired the land parcel from Wave Group for ₹400 crore, it said in a statement.

The total saleable area in this project will be 30 lakh square feet. The "total investment outlay will be ₹1,800 crore", the company said.

RERA timeline

As per RERA timelines, the project is slated for delivery starting 2030 in a phase wise manner.

Where is the project located?

Strategically located in Wave City along NH24, Jade County will be an Indian Green Building Council’s pre-certified gold project and will feature approximately 1,000 residential units across four premium apartment sizes - 2358 sq. ft, 2898 sq. ft, 3555 sq. ft, and 5094 sq. ft.

These residences will be housed in nine high-rise towers, ranging from 27 to 31 storeys.

It will comprise a 55,000 sq ft clubhouse and a 7,000 sq ft commercial complex.

The name of the project has been inspired by Jade stone. With 80% open space, the project features curvilinear balconies and petal-shaped crowns that lend a jewel-like presence to the skyline, the company said.

“Strategically located in Wave City along the NH24 corridor, Jade County sits at the heart of NCR’s next real estate growth hub. With swift connectivity to Delhi, Noida, and Greater Noida, and backed by infrastructure upgrades like the Delhi-Meerut Expressway and Hindon Airport, the region is fast becoming a preferred destination for premium living,” said Amit Modi, director, County Group.

The company has delivered several real estate projects such as Orange County, Olive County, Cherry County, Coco County, Ivy County, County Spaces, besides Noida’s First Luxury Project, Cleo County project and Noida’s ultra luxury project County 107.

Its upcoming projects include Ivory County in Noida, Jade County in NH24, County Centre Court in Gurugram and County Courtyard in New Delhi.