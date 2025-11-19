DHL leases 4.3 lakh sq ft of warehousing space at Indospace Park, Chennai, for ₹97 lakh a month

DHL Supply Chain India Pvt Ltd has leased approximately 4.28 lakh sq ft of warehouse space in Chennai for a monthly rent of ₹96.64 lakh in Indospace Industrial & Logistic Park, Vishnuvakkam, registration documents accessed by Propstack showed. DHL Supply Chain India has leased about 4.28 lakh sq ft of warehouse space in Chennai for ₹96.64 lakh a month at Indospace Industrial & Logistic Park, Vishnuvakkam, documents accessed by Propstack showed. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Pixabay)

The logistics provider has leased the space at ₹22.55 per sq ft per month for a year. The lease covers a carpet area of 4.05 lakh sq ft, according to the document.

The lease, which commenced in October, includes a deposit of ₹5.80. crore. The company has leased the property from the landlord, Shirina Industrial & Logistics Park Private Ltd, as per documents.

The lock-in period for the transaction is six months, as indicated by the documents signed on October 17. DHL paid a stamp duty of ₹8.13 lakh. DHL has taken the rental space through two phases, one beginning on September 29 and the other on October 10, the document showed.

An email query has been sent to DHL Supply Chain India Pvt Ltd and Shirina Industrial & Logistics Park Private Limited. The story will be updated if a response is received.



Previous transactions DHL leased 4.17 lakh sq ft of warehouse space in Bhiwandi, near Mumbai, for over ₹32 crore recently, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

The property is located in a building named One Samruddhi Park, Bhiwandi, near the starting point of the 700 km-long Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway, according to the documents.

The property is owned and leased by Merriment Properties Private Limited, and DHL will pay a starting monthly rent of ₹91.90 lakh, along with a security deposit of ₹2.76 crore, as per the documents. The deal values the starting rent at ₹22 per sq ft, with a 36-month lease term from October 2025 to September 2028.

Earlier this year, DHL Logistics Private Limited renewed its lease for 3.17 lakh sq ft of warehousing space in Panvel, near Mumbai, from Ascendas Panvel FTWZ Private Limited (CapitaLand) for a five-year term at a rent of ₹1.80 crore per month. The logistics and supply chain giant has renewed its lease at the Ascent Free Trade and Warehousing Zone, developed by Ascendas Panvel FTWZ, part of the CapitaLand Group.



Major warehousing transactions in 2025 In August, Welspun One Logistics Parks (WOLP), the warehousing and industrial real estate arm of the Welspun Group, acquired 107 acres across two prime logistics hubs in Bengaluru as part of its strategy to expand its footprint in South India, the company stated.

In East Bengaluru’s Hoskote cluster, the 51-acre project housed a Proxima category park, catering to 3PLs, FMCG, and retail players. The location is well-connected to the upcoming Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR) and Bengaluru–Chennai Expressway, with proximity to Whitefield, KR Puram, Sarjapur, and Varthur.

In the same month, Zomato Hyperpure, the B2B supply chain arm of food tech giant Zomato, secured a five-year lease for 2.46 lakh sq ft of warehouse space in Bhiwandi near Mumbai for ₹43.90 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Propstack.

The documents show that the monthly starting rent for the 246,598 sq ft space is ₹66.21 lakh, along with a security deposit of ₹2.78 crore. The space is located in One K Square Logistics Park in Bhiwandi, for which the transaction was registered on August 26, 2025.