Welspun One acquires 107 acres in Bengaluru to expand warehousing footprint in South India

Welspun One Logistics Parks (WOLP), the warehousing and industrial real estate arm of the Welspun Group, has acquired 107 acres across two prime logistics hubs in Bengaluru as part of its strategy to expand its South India footprint, the company said in a statement. Welspun One Logistics Parks has acquired 107 acres across two Bengaluru logistics hubs to expand its South India footprint, the company said. (Photo for representational purposes only)(Pixabay)

With the new land parcels, 51 acres in Hoskote and 56 acres in Devanahalli, Welspun One’s total land bank in the region now exceeds 260 acres, representing a development potential of more than 6 million sq ft backed by an investment commitment of $250 million ( ₹2,150 crore), the company said.

In East Bengaluru’s Hoskote cluster, the 51-acre project will house a Proxima category park, catering to 3PLs, FMCG, and retail players. The location is well-connected to the upcoming Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR) and Bengaluru–Chennai Expressway, with proximity to Whitefield, KR Puram, Sarjapur, and Varthur.

The Devanahalli acquisition, spanning 56 acres, will see the development of Proxima Plus, a premium warehousing park designed for high-value sectors such as aerospace, EV, electronics, and pharma. The Yelahanka–Devanahalli cluster is projected to face a 2.4 million sq. ft. demand-supply gap by FY29, it said.

Anshul Singhal, Managing Director of Welspun One, said the acquisitions were part of the company’s strategy to enter high-potential corridors before they go mainstream. “These acquisitions are more than just land transactions. They represent our commitment to building the backbone of South India’s new-age supply chains. From North Chennai to Bengaluru, we’ve identified and invested in the right micro-markets early, and with Proxima and Proxima Plus, we are offering scalable, future-ready solutions,” he said.""

Welspun Group’s chairman Balkrishan Goenka said that the expansion underscored the Group’s larger vision. “The Bengaluru market holds immense promise, and these investments demonstrate our conviction and capability. As a Group, we are backing businesses that drive innovation, create employment, and add economic value,” he said.

With this expansion, the company aims to build a 20–25 million sq. ft. portfolio with $2.5 billion AUM by 2028, with South India expected to play a pivotal role.