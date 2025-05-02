Take ibuprofen for pain relief? Doctor warns why you should stop: 'It can do 2 things that are really bad'

Dr Alberico Sessa is a US-based cosmetic plastic surgeon who shares health-related posts on his Instagram account, Sarasota Surgical Arts. In a video he posted on March 4, he discussed ibuprofen and said that while it can be effective for pain relief, it's crucial to be aware of the potential risks, particularly to your stomach and kidneys. He wrote in his caption, “Why should you stop taking ibuprofen?” Also read | Painkillers affect thoughts: Ibuprofen, acetaminophen can influence your emotions A doctor shared how prolonged use of ibuprofen harms your health. (Representative picture: Freepik)

Ibuprofen is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug that is used to relieve pain, fever, and inflammation. Dr Sessa said that prolonged use of ibuprofen can ‘wreck your kidneys’; it can reduce blood flow to the kidneys, potentially causing damage.

Is ibuprofen safe?

“Everyone thinks that just because you can buy ibuprofen in a pharmacy, it is harmless. Not true! So, ibuprofen can do two things that are really bad for you. Number 1: It can wreck your kidneys. I have met people who have taken too much ibuprofen for 3 to 4 days and needed kidney dialysis afterwards. The reason for that is ibuprofen will cause changes in the blood flow to your kidneys, and when it changes the blood flow, it causes the blood to back up in your kidneys and causes congestion. That chronic congestion in your kidneys will actually cause it to fail,” he said.

How does ibuprofen harm stomach?

Dr Sessa shared that long-term or high-dose use of ibuprofen can increase the risk of stomach ulcers, which can be painful and potentially life-threatening, and said that ibuprofen can also cause stomach bleeding and gastrointestinal side-effects. For pain relief, consider alternatives like bromelain, fish oil, arnica, he added.

He said, “Number 2: chronic ibuprofen use will actually strip your stomach of its protective thin coat layer of mucus and when that happens, it can cause GI bleeding (Gastrointestinal bleeding), ulcers and other gastrointestinal issues that are not good. So, alternatives that you can take are bromelain, fish oil, arnica – all of these are anti-inflammatory and will help reduce inflammation much better and in a healthier way rather than loading up on ibuprofen.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.