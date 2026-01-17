Loyal dog in China waits daily in corridor for deceased owner: ‘Had tears running down its face’

Loyalty between pets and their owners can last a lifetime, even when one does not realise the other is gone. For weeks, the dog sat in the corridor outside the flat, expecting his owner to return as he always had. (Pexels/Representational Image)

In a Shanghai housing block, one dog’s quiet wait has touched neighbours and many online, highlighting the deep bond animals form with the people who care for them.

According to a report by the South China Morning Post, Ah Wang, a pet dog living in the Baoshan District of Shanghai, has been waiting every day outside his owner’s home, unaware that the man he loved has died.

For weeks, the dog sat in the corridor outside the flat, expecting his owner to return as he always had.

Also Read: Chinese nurse suspended after images show boyfriend writing reports, handling IV bags: ‘My night shift buddy’ Loyal dog refuses food: Ah Wang had lived with a man surnamed Gao, who stayed alone in the apartment.

According to reports, Gao died suddenly due to illness on December 11. Since then, Ah Wang remained outside the door, refusing to leave.

Neighbours noticed that the dog stopped eating and drinking, even when water and dog food were offered.

Some residents tried to comfort Ah Wang or bring him home, but the dog ran away whenever anyone came too close.

On January 6, Ah Wang suddenly disappeared, causing worry among people in the building. Cold rain and thunderstorms hit the area, with temperatures dropping to around 2 degrees Celsius.

Two days later, a female resident found Ah Wang hiding in a grassy area while she was feeding stray animals. She said the dog was shaking, looked deeply sad, and appeared to have tears running down its face.

“Its body was shivering, and it looked despondent. Tears were streaming down its face,” the woman reported.

A pet care manager later said Ah Wang appeared mentally distressed after losing his owner and would undergo a health check.

Also Read: Chinese man selling sweet potatoes for wife’s cancer care gets 50 tonne gift from mystery donor One resident has since offered to adopt Ah Wang and give him a warm home. “I live near its owner and often played with it before. If it’s allowed, I would like to adopt it,” the resident said.

This touching incident has drawn comparisons to the 2009 film Hachi: A Dog’s Tale, inspired by a true story from Japan in the 1920s.

In the film, the dog Hachi waits every day for its owner at a railway station for 10 years following his death.