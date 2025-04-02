Is staying in AC for long ruining your skin? Dermat shares simple tips and tricks to protect your skin from damage

Did you know that staying in air conditioning (AC) for long periods can have negative effect on your skin? In an April 1 episode of the Figuring Out With Raj Shamani podcast, dermatologist Manjot Marwah discussed how AC affects skin. AC can dry out the air, leading to dehydration and dryness in the skin, especially if you don't moisturise regularly, she said, and added that you should add moisture back into the air with a humidifier to counteract the drying effects of AC. Also read | How too much air conditioning can ruin your health; know 7 side-effects Use a hydrating moisturiser to combat dryness and dehydration if staying in AC for a long duration to maintain skin balance. (Freepik)

How AC can impact your skin health

Manjot said, “AC leads to a dry atmosphere. So, you need to have a humidifier with it because your skin has two things — one is water balance and the other is oil balance. People with oily skin have a high oil balance, while those with dry skin have a lower oil balance. Water balance is something that is independent of oil balance. So, even those with oily skin can end up feeling dryness on their skin if their water balance is low. This can cause dehydrated skin. So, when you stay in AC, the chances of dehydrated skin are higher.”

Tips to protect skin for AC users

However, by being mindful of the effects of AC on your skin and taking steps to protect it, you can still enjoy the comfort of air conditioning while maintaining healthy, glowing skin. Manjot shared how.

When asked whether one should sit in the AC for long, the dermatologist said, “No, you should not sit in AC for long. But if it is unavoidable, then you must keep a moisturiser with you and use it often.” Additionally, you can take breaks from AC and spend time outdoors (with sun protection) to maintain a healthy skin balance.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.