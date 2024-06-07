How too much air conditioning can ruin your health; know 7 side effects from expert

Monsoon has hit some parts of the country, yet many others continue to reel under severe heatwave. With temperatures crossing 40-45 degrees, the use of air conditioner has no wonder skyrocketed. Many people are relying on air conditioner to deal with the intense heat during most parts of the day. However, excess use of air conditioning may be wreaking havoc on your health in ways you would not have imagined. As the air conditioner lowers both heat and humidity from the environment, it can bring relief from the scorching weather as well as sweating. (Also read: Can heatwave be deadly? 5 ways extreme heat can put your life at risk; dos and don'ts to follow) Too much AC use can lead to loss of moisture from skin, hair, nose and throat. It can basically dry out the mucus membranes which then in turn lose their ability to protect you from harmful bacteria and viruses(Freepik)

Too much AC use can lead to loss of moisture from skin, hair, nose and throat. It can basically dry out the mucus membranes which then in turn lose their ability to protect you from harmful bacteria and viruses. If you are suffering from a cold, coughs and low immunity these days, it may be due to spending most of your time in AC.

Besides, sitting in an air-conditioned room for too long can also make you lethargic or cause dehydration. To avoid these issues, use your air conditioner in moderation, giving it a break from time to time, to prevent air from getting excessively dry.

Dr Radhika Raheja, Dermatologist and Hair Transplant Surgeon, Radical Skin and Hair clinic, Sector 17, Faridabad explains side effects of excessive AC use in an interview with HT Digital. "Dry eyes, lethargy, dehydration, dry or itchy skin, headaches, respiratory issues, allergies and asthma, noise pollution, infectious diseases, and indoor pollutants are among the common health concerns associated with prolonged exposure to air conditioning," she says.

Side effects of too much air conditioning

1. Dry skin: Spending too much time in air-conditioned environments can reduce moisture in the air, leading to dry skin. Your skin feels flaky and itchy.

2. Dry eyes: If you already have dry eyes, staying in AC for too long can worsen the symptoms, leading to itching and irritation in the eyes.

3. Reduced oil production: Sweating can reduce oil production of the skin, leading to dull and dehydrated skin.

4. Skin disorders: Prolonged exposure to dry air can exacerbate existing skin conditions such as eczema, rosacea, psoriasis, etc.

5. Premature skin ageing: Your skin begins to shrivel as it loses moisture. Consequently, its elastic properties reduce, leading to the formation of early wrinkles and fine lines.

6. Hair damage: AC can strip away the natural oils that protect hair. This can cause hair to become dry, brittle, and more prone to breakage.

7. Allergies and infectious diseases: Air conditioning systems can be breeding grounds for allergens such as dust, pollen, and mold. These allergens can circulate in the air, leading to skin rash, urticaria, skin allergy, etc.

Also, dehydration rates are higher in rooms with AC, so staying hydrated is essential when using air conditioning. Remember to take breaks from AC and maintain proper hydration to keep your skin and eyes healthy.