New Balance shoes are getting a price drop and sneaker lovers shouldn't miss it (Pexels) By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less Don't Delay Your Upgrade Explore personalized EMI offers for your next purchase Check Eligibility → If there's one sneaker brand that has quietly become the cool girl's favourite over the past few years, it's New Balance. Once known primarily for running shoes, the brand has transformed into a fashion essential spotted on everyone from supermodels and celebrities to office-goers and frequent travellers. The appeal is simple. New Balance sneakers strike the perfect balance between comfort, performance and effortless style. Whether you're styling them with oversized blazers, wide-leg jeans, dresses or activewear, they somehow make every outfit look more put together. Even better? Several bestselling New Balance sneakers are seeing price drops during the Amazon Prime Day Sale, making this the perfect opportunity to invest in a pair you've been eyeing. New Balance shoes on sale

The 530 has become one of New Balance's biggest modern icons, blending early-2000s running aesthetics with contemporary street style. The chunky silhouette delivers the Y2K look that's everywhere right now without feeling overly bulky on the feet. Built with ABZORB cushioning, it offers exceptional comfort whether you're walking through airports, exploring cities or simply spending long hours on your feet. Its breathable upper keeps your feet cool while the versatile design pairs effortlessly with cargos, dresses, leggings and relaxed denim. If you're buying your very first pair of New Balance sneakers, the 530 is one of the safest and most stylish choices.

2 . New Balance Men's CT60IN Sneakers Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Minimalists will appreciate the CT60IN for its timeless tennis-inspired design. Clean lines, understated branding and a sleek profile make it a sneaker that never goes out of style. Unlike trend-driven chunky sneakers, this pair offers versatility that works across seasons. Whether you're dressing up with chinos and a linen shirt or keeping things casual with jeans and a polo, the CT60IN blends seamlessly into every wardrobe. The cushioned footbed and supportive sole also make it comfortable enough for daily commuting and weekend outings.

Few sneakers are as instantly recognisable as the legendary New Balance 574. Originally designed as a running shoe, it has evolved into one of the brand's signature lifestyle silhouettes. The combination of premium suede overlays, breathable mesh panels and ENCAP cushioning creates the perfect mix of comfort and durability. Its retro aesthetic continues to dominate street style, making it a favourite among sneaker enthusiasts worldwide. If you want a shoe that never feels outdated, the 574 deserves a permanent place in your collection.

Built with everyday practicality in mind, the 411 focuses on lightweight comfort without sacrificing support. The breathable upper encourages airflow while the cushioned midsole absorbs impact during long walks or extended standing hours. The understated design makes it an excellent option for daily wear, whether you're heading to work, running errands or travelling. If comfort is your top priority, this pair offers dependable performance without looking overly sporty.

Inspired by vintage basketball shoes, the BB480 combines retro sports heritage with modern everyday wearability. The sturdy leather upper gives the sneaker a premium finish while providing long-lasting durability. Its padded collar enhances ankle comfort, and the supportive sole ensures stability throughout the day. The clean basketball-inspired silhouette pairs beautifully with relaxed jeans, cargo trousers and oversized sweatshirts, making it a favourite among lovers of vintage-inspired fashion.

The Women's 500 strikes a beautiful balance between sporty functionality and everyday elegance. Lightweight enough for all-day wear yet supportive enough for long walks, these sneakers feature breathable materials and a streamlined silhouette that complements almost every outfit. Whether you're pairing them with leggings for errands or dresses for a casual brunch, they instantly add a polished athleisure vibe. They're particularly ideal for women looking for one sneaker that comfortably transitions from weekdays to weekends.

The 408 embraces the chunky sneaker trend while remaining surprisingly wearable. Featuring generous cushioning and a supportive construction, this pair delivers outstanding comfort during extended periods of walking or standing. The retro-inspired design captures the growing dad sneaker aesthetic that continues dominating fashion trends globally. Despite its substantial appearance, the shoe feels balanced and supportive, making it an excellent everyday option for both casual styling and travel.

New Balance shoes on sale: FAQs Is Amazon Prime Day a good time to buy New Balance shoes? 1. Is Amazon Prime Day a good time to buy New Balance shoes? Yes. Prime Day is one of the best times to shop for New Balance sneakers, with discounts available across popular lifestyle, walking, and running models. Which New Balance shoes are best for fashion and everyday styling? The 530, 574, BB480, and Women 500 are excellent lifestyle options. They blend retro-inspired design with modern comfort, making them easy to style for almost any occasion. Are New Balance sneakers comfortable for all-day wear? Absolutely. Most New Balance shoes feature cushioned midsoles, supportive footbeds, and breathable uppers, making them suitable for long walks, travel, office commutes, and everyday use. Which New Balance sneaker is the most versatile? The New Balance 574 and 530 are among the brand's most versatile styles. They pair effortlessly with jeans, dresses, athleisure, and smart-casual outfits while offering excellent comfort.