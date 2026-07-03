Amazon Prime Day Deals revealed: Best offers on fashion, luggage, beauty, health, home decor, and more

Top Deals revealed as sale goes live in a few hours (AI-Generated) By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less Don't Delay Your Upgrade Explore personalized EMI offers for your next purchase Check Eligibility → Amazon Prime Day Sale, one of the biggest shopping events of the year, brings huge discounts across almost every category. As early deals are already live exclusively for Prime members, it's time to start creating your shopping list. Whether you're planning to refresh your wardrobe, upgrade your home, stock up on beauty essentials, or buy travel gear, Prime Day Sale is the perfect time to save big.

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Here's a quick look at the top Prime Day categories to explore Up to 80% off on Clothing

Prime Day is the perfect opportunity to update your wardrobe without spending a fortune. Look out for discounts on men's and women's ethnic wear, party wear and western dresses. Many popular brands offer discounts of up to 80%, making it a great time to shop for festive wear, office outfits, and everyday essentials.