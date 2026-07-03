Amazon Prime Day Deals revealed: Best offers on fashion, luggage, beauty, health, home decor, and more
Amazon Prime Day is one of the best opportunities to save across categories like Fashion, Luggage, Beauty, Home & Decor, Health, and much more.
Our Picks
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Biba Women's Pure Cotton Kurta Set (SKDNKSI10473SS25OWHT_Off WhiteView Details
₹7,975
U.S. POLO ASSN. Striped Regular Fit Cotton Shirts for Men - 100% Cotton, Full Sleeve Mens Casual Shirts - S, GreenView Details
₹1,669
A.T.U.N. (ALL THINGS UBER NICE) Girls 100% Cotton Printed Peplum Kurti with Dhoti, Pant and Dupatta Set | Soft Breathable Ethnic Indian Outfit for Toddlers | Comfortable Traditional Styling WearView Details
₹1,022
U.S. POLO ASSN. Skinny Fit Jeans for Boys - Denim Weave, Mid-Rise Waist, Casual Wear Boys Jeans - S, BlueView Details
₹989
MOKOBARA Transit Cabin Pro Luggage Trolley Bag-56cm(40L),Polycarbonate Hardshell,Front Tech Compartment Fits 15.6" Laptop,TSA Lock,8 Silent Wheels,for 3-5 Days Trip,Blue&Yellow(We Meet Again Sunray)View Details
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.Read moreRead less
She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.
Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.
Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.
Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends.
She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.
Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.
Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.
Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends.
Don't Delay Your Upgrade
Explore personalized EMI offers for your next purchase
Amazon Prime Day Sale, one of the biggest shopping events of the year, brings huge discounts across almost every category. As early deals are already live exclusively for Prime members, it's time to start creating your shopping list. Whether you're planning to refresh your wardrobe, upgrade your home, stock up on beauty essentials, or buy travel gear, Prime Day Sale is the perfect time to save big.
The best part? Along with exciting product discounts, shoppers can also enjoy additional bank and card offers, making the deals even sweeter.
Prime Day Bank and Card Offers
Apart from product discounts, Amazon usually provides additional instant savings through select payment methods.
- 10% Instant discount with SBI and Axis Bank debit cards.
- EMI offers on eligible products.
- No Cost EMI on thousands of items.
- Exchange offers on selected categories.
- Amazon Pay rewards and cashback on eligible purchases.
Users to note: Bank offers may vary each year and are subject to minimum purchase value, participating banks, and terms and conditions. Always check the offer details on the product page before placing your order.
Here's a quick look at the top Prime Day categories to explore
Up to 80% off on Clothing
Prime Day is the perfect opportunity to update your wardrobe without spending a fortune. Look out for discounts on men's and women's ethnic wear, party wear and western dresses. Many popular brands offer discounts of up to 80%, making it a great time to shop for festive wear, office outfits, and everyday essentials.
Up to 60% off on Luggage & Travel Essentials
Planning a vacation or business trip? Prime Day offers excellent savings on travel products. You can expect deals on trolley bags, cabin luggage, backpacks, duffel bags, travel organisers, and passport holders. Whether you're a frequent traveller or planning your next holiday, this is a smart time to invest in quality luggage.
Up to 80% off on Beauty & Personal Care
Beauty lovers can grab amazing discounts on skincare, makeup, and grooming products. Popular products on deals include face serums, moisturisers, sunscreens, lipsticks, grooming tools, and perfumes. Many premium beauty brands also launch exclusive Prime Day offers and combo packs.
Up to 80% off on Home & Decor
Give your home a fresh new look with attractive Prime Day discounts. Look for offers on bedsheets, curtains, cushions, wall art, decorative lights, dining accessories, organisers, and more. From small décor upgrades to complete home makeovers, Prime Day has something for every budget.
Up to 60% off on Health & Wellness
Stay healthy while saving money with discounts on wellness products. Top deals usually include protein powders, vitamins and supplements, fitness equipment, yoga mats, massagers, weighing scales, and smart health devices. Many daily-use healthcare essentials are also available at reduced prices.
Minimum 50% off on Mattresses and Furniture
Give your home a refreshed look with new mattresses and furniture. Whether you are setting up a new home or are looking to give your home a new vibe, you can expect a minimum 50% off on mattresses and furniture. From sofas to double beds or wardrobes to orthopaedic mattresses, this Prime Day Sale- make it big and save too.
Up to 80% off on Shoes and Handbags
This Prime Day, it's time to flaunt new fashion accessories. From formal shoes to ballerinas or heels, give your fashion statement a new vibe with top branded shoes and handbags. Be it a tote bag or a sling bag, time to flaunt in style and save big.
Tips to get the best Prime Day Deals
- Add your favourite products to your wishlist before the sale begins.
- Compare prices before making a purchase.
- Keep an eye on Lightning Deals, which are available for a limited time.
- Use eligible bank cards to unlock extra discounts.
- Check for coupons available on product pages.
- Shop early for the best selection, as popular products may sell out quickly.
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At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Pandey
Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care. She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs. Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks. Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust. Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends.Read More
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