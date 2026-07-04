Argentina vs Cape Verde LIVE Updates, FIFA World Cup 2026: Lionel Messi vs Vozinha showdown awaits in Miami
Argentina vs Cape Verde LIVE Updates, FIFA World Cup 2026: Defending champions Argentina take on Cape Verde in their Round of 32 fixture in Miami. All eyes will be on Cape Verde as the tournament debutants chase history.
- 3 Mins agoBoth teams are unbeaten!
- 13 Mins agoCape Verde and Vozinha
- 17 Mins agoBig moment for Argentina and Messi
- 44 Mins agoDefending champions vs tournament debutants
Argentina vs Cape Verde LIVE Updates, FIFA World Cup 2026: Argentina are the defending champions, but that label doesn't usually guarantee a win at the FIFA World Cup, as seen in Spain's disastrous group-stage exit in 2014 and Germany's sinking ship in 2018. Now Lionel Messi and Co. face Cape Verde in the Round of 32, and a defeat means crashing out of the tournament. Cape Verde is one of the four debutants this year to make it to the last 32 and now face a star-studded Argentina side in Miami. The South Americans won't be taking Cape Verde lightly. Both teams are unbeaten, and Cape Verde held reigning European champions Spain in a goalless draw in their campaign opener. They also drew to Uruguay and Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, Argentina won all three of their group games....Read More
Argentina vs Cape Verde LIVE Updates, FIFA World Cup 2026: Both teams are unbeaten!
Argentina vs Cape Verde LIVE Updates, FIFA World Cup 2026: Both Argentina and Cape Verde are unbeaten. Cape Verde drew all their games in the group stage, and Argentina maintained a 100% record with wins over Jordan, Algeria and Austria.
Argentina vs Cape Verde LIVE Updates, FIFA World Cup 2026: Cape Verde and Vozinha
Argentina vs Cape Verde LIVE Updates, FIFA World Cup 2026: Cape Verde are the first team to reach the knockouts in their first-ever World Cup appearance since Slovakia in 2010 and also the first African country to do so since Ghana in 2006. A lot of the credit goes to Vozinha though, his heroics were key in their qualification for the Round of 32.
Argentina vs Cape Verde LIVE Updates, FIFA World Cup 2026: Big moment for Argentina and Messi
Argentina vs Cape Verde LIVE Updates, FIFA World Cup 2026: In the 21st century, Argentina are only the third reigning champions to reach the World Cup knockouts, after Brazil (lost to France in the 2006 quarterfinals) and France (lost to Argentina in the 2022 final).
Argentina vs Cape Verde LIVE Updates, FIFA World Cup 2026: Defending champions vs tournament debutants
Argentina vs Cape Verde LIVE Updates, FIFA World Cup 2026: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Argentina’s Round of 32 showdown vs Cape Verde. Messi and Co are the defending champions, but it will be a tough match in Miami against Cape Verde.