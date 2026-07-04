Argentina vs Cape Verde LIVE Updates, FIFA World Cup 2026: Lionel Messi vs Vozinha showdown awaits in Miami

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Argentina vs Cape Verde LIVE Updates, FIFA World Cup 2026: It will be a battle between Lionel Messi and Vozinha in Miami.

Argentina vs Cape Verde LIVE Updates, FIFA World Cup 2026: Argentina are the defending champions, but that label doesn't usually guarantee a win at the FIFA World Cup, as seen in Spain's disastrous group-stage exit in 2014 and Germany's sinking ship in 2018. Now Lionel Messi and Co. face Cape Verde in the Round of 32, and a defeat means crashing out of the tournament. Cape Verde is one of the four debutants this year to make it to the last 32 and now face a star-studded Argentina side in Miami. The South Americans won't be taking Cape Verde lightly. Both teams are unbeaten, and Cape Verde held reigning European champions Spain in a goalless draw in their campaign opener. They also drew to Uruguay and Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, Argentina won all three of their group games.

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