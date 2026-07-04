How a 10-minute morning yoga flow can help you start your day right: Try this easy routine at home

Don't have time for a long workout every morning? A quick 10-minute yoga flow might be all you need to wake up your body and set the right tone for the day. A simple 10-minute yoga flow can help wake up your body and start your day right (Unsplash)

Why short yoga sessions actually work? Ten minutes may not sound like much, especially compared to a full workout or long yoga class. But a short yoga flow can jump-start circulation, wake up the nervous system and help the body ease out of a sedentary state, something many people struggle with after long hours at a desk.

Over time, these brief sessions can build flexibility, improve endurance and help stabilize energy levels through the day. Even for someone who hasn't practiced yoga in months, 10-15 minutes of mindful movement is far more effective than staying completely inactive.

Fitness expert Singh, quoted in Vogue, points out that short sessions like this aren't meant to replace bigger fitness goals. “This cannot replace longer strength sessions aimed at hypertrophy or major body composition changes,” he explains.

“But for maintaining lean muscle mass, increasing daily calorie expenditure and improving insulin sensitivity, short workouts are very effective.”

Doing a little movement every day can naturally help you build up to longer or more challenging workouts over time.

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