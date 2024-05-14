If you consult a skincare specialist, you would be surprised to know that dehydrated and dry skin aren’t the same thing, although they may appear to be so. Interestingly, your skin can be both dehydrated and dry at the same time. 7 tips to hydrate your skin the right way, according to skincare experts (Image by KamranAydinov on Freepik)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Soujanya Dhulipala, Dermatologist at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery Center, shared, “Dry skin is typified by a fewer oil-producing glands on the body and face while on the other hand, dehydrated skin is a lack of water, not oil. It is important to know the difference between the two for selecting appropriate products and treatments.” She recommended some tips to keep your skin hydrated -

Wear your sunscreen at all times: Protect your skin from harmful UV rays by using a broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30. Apply it every morning, even on cloudy days, to prevent premature aging. Reapply it every two hours when outdoors. Advanced treatments: Consider advanced skincare treatments tailored to address specific hydration concerns. Bio remodeling also known as Profhilo, rich in ultrapure hyaluronic acid, deeply hydrates and enhances elasticity in key areas like the face, neck, decolletage and hands. It stimulates collagen and elastin production, eventually promoting skin vitality. Another popular treatment is Viscoderm Hydrobooster, a stabilized hyaluronic acid treatment. It offers dual benefits by moisturising and revitalising tissues. This painless procedure smooths wrinkles, improves skin texture, and boosts elasticity, especially effective around the mouth, eyes and forehead. Invest in a humidifier: Get a humidifier at home or office, especially for those seasons and environments, when the air tends to be dry. Humidifiers add moisture to the air and prevents your skin from becoming overtly dry. Drink water, eat healthy and sleep well: Drinking an adequate amount of water is essential for overall health, including skin hydration. Aim to drink at least seven glasses of water per day. Your diet plays a major role in the health of your skin. Incorporate foods rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and omega-3 fatty acids, such as fruits, vegetables, nuts, and fatty fish, to nourish your skin from the inside out. Besides, lack of sleep can impair your skin's ability to repair and regenerate, leading to dullness and dehydration. 7-9 hours of quality sleep per night will allow your skin ample time to rejuvenate.

Bringing her expertise to the same, Dr Charanya Jayakumar, Dermatologist at Soul Skin Clinic, said, “We often talk about keeping our skin hydrated. It’s emphasised because proper hydration is crucial for achieving a healthy and radiant complexion but to have optimal hydration isn’t as easy or simple as applying moisturiser periodically. It requires a comprehensive approach that addresses both internal and external influences. Your skin could be dehydrated due of many factors – it may be the weather, heating and air conditioning, lack of sleep, hot showers, pollution, or lifestyle changes but the good part is dehydrated skin is a condition, not a permanent skin type, which means it can be effectively treated.”

According to her, here's what you can do to keep your skin healthy and hydrated -