‘Just because some actress has said this is good…’: Dermatologist issues strict warning against fruit packs

While fruit masks can be a popular DIY skincare trend, some recipes may not be safe for everyone, especially if you have sensitive skin. In an April 1 episode of the Figuring Out With Raj Shamani podcast, dermatologist Manjot Marwah warned against skincare trends that could be 'harmful'. She said that despite many 'Bollywood actresses' promoting DIY facemasks, fruits high in acidity can irritate the skin, leading to redness. Also read | Kiara Advani swears by this DIY facemask passed down to her by grandmother: ‘The best detox’ Beware! Fruits high in acidity can irritate the skin, leading to redness and itching. (Freepik)

'I have a problem with too much skincare'

Asked to share skin trends that she was against, Manjot said, “DIY facemasks! I don't have a problem with face sheets. They are good. I am happy that people are becoming more aware of skincare; it is a good trend that people are taking care of their skin. But people who stop going out due to exposure of their skin, I have a problem with that – too much skincare.”

‘You should not directly apply fruits to your face’

She added, “Today there are machines that make DIY sheet masks from fruit pulp. But please do not do this! It is (bad and harmful). Your skin's pH balance is a very important thing, your skin has a microbiome. If we add extra acid on your face then your skin's microbiome changes, which can lead to itchiness and dryness. You should not directly apply fruits to your face. I have seen actresses promoting this."

"My question to their audiences is this: do you seriously believe that these actresses apply fruit masks to their faces? I have seen cases in which fruits caused serious irritation on patient's skin when applied on sensitive skin or kept on for too long. It causes redness and they think this is a good effect just because some actress has said this is good! Today, Bollywood actresses are treated like Goddesses and people think that if they have said this will work, then it must be true!”

Remember, it's essential to prioritise your skin's safety and health. If you're unsure about any skincare ingredient or recipe, consult with a dermatologist or skincare professional for personalised advice. And if you are worried about dry, oily or acne-prone skin in summer, don't miss this skincare guide tailored to different skin types.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.