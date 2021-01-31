Esha Gupta has a favourite three-ingredient DIY face mask, here are its benefits
- Esha Gupta recently posted about her favourite DIY (Do It Yourself) face mask that is made with turmeric, olive oil and honey.
Skincare is having its moment right now. People are investing in more and more products and applying chemicals on their faces, but the Bollywood celebrities are going the organic and natural route. During the lockdown, divas Malaika Arora and Kareena Kapoor Khan often used to share their ghar ke nuskhe along with the recipes of the face masks they used to apply. Mind you, all of the ingredients in their face masks were from their kitchen.
The latest celebrity to join this bandwagon and share the recipe of her organic face mask is Esha Gupta. The actor recently shared a three-ingredient face mask recipe that is her favourite on her social media account. Esha shared the images of ingredients which were extra virgin olive oil, turmeric and honey. She captioned the picture, “My favourite DIY face mask (sic).”
Benefits of this mask:
Honey - Honey is a natural humectant, meaning applying honey on the face, keeps the skin moist but not oily. Honey is also famous for its antibacterial and antiseptic abilities which makes it beneficial for people with oily and acne-prone skin. Honey is known to be one of the best products that can be applied to the skin.
Turmeric - Turmeric is also known to have antioxidants and anti-inflammatory components which makes it great for the skin. Turmeric provides glow and luster to the skin making it a great component for the face mask.
Olive oil - Olive oil consists of a lot of antioxidants which slows down the ageing process and keeps your skin looking younger. It even nourishes the skin a lot.
The actor is also quite famous for her extreme Yoga routines. Esha often shares snippets from her fitness sessions and leaves us stunned. Check out some of them:
On the work front, Esha Gupta was last seen in the 2019 release One Day: Justice Delivered in which she was seen sharing screen space with Anupam Kher.
