Esha Gupta doing the Garudasana will make you want to get that Yoga mat out

Time and again, Esha Gupta shares a picture of herself doing an extremely hard Yoga asana with the utmost ease and declares her love for this form of workout. Since the lockdown began, in order to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, Esha has been sharing a lot of snippets from her Yoga sessions in an attempt to inspire her fans to stop being lazy and exercise. Her latest post is also doing the same.

The picture that we are talking about shows the actor standing at the end of a passageway of a hotel and doing the Garudasana aka the Eagle Pose. For the Yoga session in the hotel, the actor wore a dark grey sports bra and flaunted her enviable curves. She teamed it with a pair of black Yoga pants. The Baadshaho actor also left her long hair down for her work out.

Esha shared the awe-generating image with an eagle emoticon as the caption. Check it out:

How To Do The Garudasana?

To do the eagle pose, stand straight. Then slightly bend your knees and while balancing on your right foot, lift your left foot up and cross your left thigh over your right. Then try and move your left foot further and hook it behind the lower right calf.

For the next step, stretch your arms forward, parallel to the floor. Then bring your right arm above your left and bend them perpendicularly while pointing upwards. Keep your right elbow over your left and make sure that the back of your hands are facing each other.

Benefits of Garudasana:

The Eagle Pose strengthens and stretches the ankles and calves. It is also a great stretch for thighs, hips, shoulders and upper back. It improves the concentration and sense of balance of a person.

