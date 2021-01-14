Esha Gupta does extremely difficult asana with utmost ease, we are speechless
- In her latest fitness post, Esha Gupta can be seen doing an extremely tough variation of Baddha Konasana. The actor always manages to leave us speechless with her Yoga posts and this one is no different.
Fitness and Yoga play a big role in Esha Gupta's life. The actor who has been quite vocal about her love for this form of workout has often shared snippets from her rigorous exercise sessions and urged fans to stay fit as well. Take one look at her Instagram account and you will want to stop procrastinating and start this New Year on a fitter note.
The Rustom actor can do some of the most difficult asanas with the utmost ease and she manages to leave us speechless every time she shares a new picture on her social media. The latest post is also on similar lines. In the image, Esha can be seen doing a tougher variation of the Baddha Konasana aka the Cobbler's pose also known as the Butterfly pose.
In the normal asana, you sit on the floor with our knees bent and the soles of your feet pressed together. The difficult part of this asana is keeping your knees on the ground while performing it. However, Esha took things up a notch when she further twisted her ankles so that the fingers of her feet are touching the ground and the heels of her feet are in the air while both the soles are touching.
We have never seen anything like this before. For the at-home Yoga session, Esha opted for an all-black outfit. She wore a sports bra and teamed it with a pair of Yoga pants while flaunting her washboard abs. The actor left her long hair down and looked stunning with her workout glow. She shared the post with a Swami Vivekananda saying as the caption. "'We are what our thoughts have made us; so take care of what you think. Words are secondary. Thoughts live, they travel far.'- Swami Vivekanand (sic)," it read.
Check out some of the other fitness posts shared by Esha that have inspired us in the past:
Did you workout today?
