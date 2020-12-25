Esha Gupta doing Surya Yantrasana is the weekend workout motivation we all need

fitness

Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 13:46 IST

A lot of people, during the lockdown, started doing yoga and fell in love with this form of exercise. Celebrities also played a major role in this shift as they shared snippets from their Yoga sessions during the same time. One of those celebrities was Esha Gupta. The Total Dhamaal actor posted images featuring herself nailing some of the most difficult Yoga poses easily. She still shares them with her fans in an attempt to inspire them to exercise.

The recent Yoga pose that Esha shared was Surya Yantrasana aka the Sun Dial pose. And believe us when we say this, it is not an easy asana to do. For the at-home Yoga session, she opted to wear a beige sports bra and flaunted her washboard abs. She teamed it with a pair of white harem pants. The actor left her side-parted hair down and looked radiant during her exercise session.

She shared the awe-generating image on her official Instagram account with a couple of emoticons as the caption.

Steps to do Surya Yantrasana

To do the asana, you will have to first sit on the floor with your left knee bent so that your foot is close to your perineum. For the next step, lift your right leg as high as you can and give it support with your right hand. Once you reach the spot where you cannot raise your leg further, stretch your left hand back to hold the right ankle.

For the next step, bring your right hand down and keep your palm on the floor to maintain balance. Try to keep both your hip bones on the floor and finally stretch the left side of your body and look towards the left.

Benefits of Surya Yantrasana

The asana has a lot of health benefits too. It stretches the entire body muscles while strengthening the forearms, shoulders and glutes. It also improves digestion along with blood circulation.

Did you exercise today?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter