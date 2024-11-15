Kiara Advani swears by this DIY facemask passed down to her by grandmother: ‘The best detox’
Kiara Advani is into DIY skincare products. She has shared her top natural skincare remedies that work wonders for her skin: Check them out.
The ingredients of Kiara Advani's DIY facemask may seem like items from a desi grandma's recipe book, and guess what: they are. At Tira Beauty’s recent store launch in Jio World Plaza, Mumbai, the actor spoke to Vogue India about how nothing gives her a glow like natural ingredients from the comfort of her kitchen. Also read | 11 homemade face masks with orange peel powder for skin brightening, anti-ageing, anti-tan effects
Kiara's face mask recipe from her grandma's stash
She said she has been using her grandmother's facemask recipe for years and shared that whatever your skin concerns, DIY face masks with fruits and vegetables are the simplest way to getting clearer, more radiant skin.
Asked to share a DIY recipe from her grandmother's stash that she has followed to this day, Kiara said, “So, take a little bit of gram flour (besan), a little bit of milk or the malai of the milk (fresh cream), a little bit of honey and make a nice paste and put it on your face. I think it is the best detox face mask that my grandma passed down to me; but also, any fruit or vegetable that you are eating, once you are done, the peels of that are just perfect for your skin. So, whatever you eat, you can just put a little bit of it (on your face) and it always works.”
Kiara on her skincare routine
Asked to share her hack to looking fresh on long shoots or travel days, Kiara said, “Now that I am in my 30s, I take a lot of care of my skin. The basic things – taking off your makeup, making sure you have no residue of that on your face… your moisturiser, sunblock, everything, the whole routine. And of course, along with that lifestyle plays a big role; so your sleep, workout, hydration, stress levels – it all goes hand in glove.”
Take a look at some of our favourite DIY face masks for an instant radiant and glowing skin. You might find something that really works for you.
