Hariyali Teej 2023: 5 DIY face masks for an instant radiant and glowing skin

Hariyali Teej 2023: The auspicious Hindu festival of Hariyali Teej is here to celebrate the union of Lord Shiva and the Goddess Parvati. Women across India, both married and unmarried, especially in the northern regions of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Haryana, celebrate this important event with much pomp and enthusiasm. Married women observe a day-long Nirjala fast during the festival, adorn their hands with beautiful mehndi designs, dress in traditional green or red, and offer prayers for the long life of their husbands. Even single girls occasionally observe the fast in the hope of finding a suitable mate. DIY face masks infused with natural ingredients can help you achieve an effortless glow, perfectly aligned with the spirit of Hariyali Teej.(Freepik )

In the midst of the preparations and festivities, you may not have had time to focus on yourself and take care of your skin. But don't worry: with a little creativity and a few common ingredients, you can create exquisite DIY face masks that will unleash your inner glow just in time for the festivities. (Also read: Hariyali Teej 2023: Best wishes, images, messages, greetings, Facebook and WhatsApp status to share with loved ones )

5 DIY face masks for last-minute Teej glow up

Dr. Batul Patel, Leading Celebrity Dermatologist, Founder and Medical Director, The Bombay Skin Clinic shared with HT Lifestyle some last-minute DIY face masks, to help you achieve an enchanting and effortless glow, perfectly aligned with the spirit of Hariyali Teej.

1. Nourishing Honey and Avocado Mask

Mash half an avocado and blend it with a tablespoon of honey. Avocado contains beneficial fats, vitamins, and antioxidants that can enhance skin radiance, while honey acts as a natural hydrator. Apply the mixture on your face for 15-20 minutes and rinse off with lukewarm water to achieve a natural glow.

2. Greek Yogurt and Turmeric Blend

Combine Greek yogurt with turmeric, kelp powder, spirulina powder, and French green clay. The yogurt's lactic acid gently exfoliates, while turmeric offers anti-inflammatory and antioxidant advantages. Kelp, spirulina, and clay work together to cleanse pores deeply. After 15 minutes, wash off the mask.

3. Potent Cleansing Mask for Acne-Prone Skin

Mix 1 tablespoon of French green clay, ½ teaspoon of green tea (matcha powder), 1 tablespoon of fresh aloe vera gel, and 2 teaspoons of witch hazel extract with 5 drops of rosewood essential oil and 2 tablespoons of rose water. This mask effectively cleanses pores, purifies, and tightens the skin. Apply the cold mixture to your face and leave it for 15 to 20 minutes.

4. Soothing Oatmeal and Cucumber Mask

Blend half a cucumber with a cup of oatmeal. Cucumber offers hydration and soothing effects, while oatmeal's antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties calm irritated skin and eliminate dead cells. Apply the mask for 20 minutes before rinsing.

5. Egg White and Lemon Brightening Mask

Combine one egg white with a teaspoon of lemon juice. Egg white tightens the skin and minimizes pores, while lemon juice lightens blemishes and imparts a natural glow. Apply the mixture for 15 minutes and then cleanse your face.

Always perform a patch test before using these masks to ensure compatibility with your skin.