Hariyali Teej 2023: Best wishes, images, messages, greetings, Facebook and WhatsApp status to share with loved ones

Hariyali Teej 2023: The auspicious festival of Hariyali Teej will be celebrated with pomp and pageantry on August 19 this year, marking the union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Women across India, especially in the northern states of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Haryana, both married and single, celebrate this significant Hindu festival. During the lunar month of Sawan, Hariyali Teej falls on the third day of Shukla Paksha. With a focus on wedded bliss and the well-being of one's spouse, the festival is dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. It is also a celebration of the beginning of the monsoon, which represents fertility, rebirth and growth. This year, Tritiya Tithi begins at 8 pm on 18 August and ends at 10.19 pm on 19 August. Happy Hariyali Teej 2023: Best SMS, WhatsApp messages, quotes, wishes, Facebook status to greet family and friends.(HT photo)

During Hariyali Teej, women often observe fast, wear colourful green costumes and participate in a variety of cultural and religious festivities. It is also the perfect opportunity to send heartfelt messages and photos to your loved ones via Facebook, WhatsApp and other social media platforms. So, if you want to make the day even more memorable for your beloved ones, check out our list of messages, status, wishes and greetings below. (Also read: Hariyali Teej 2023: From Alia Bhatt to Katrina Kaif, Bollywood celebs inspired stunning mehendi designs )

Hariyali Teej 2023 Wishes, Images, Greetings, Status and Messages:

This Hariyali Teej, may Mahadev and Parvati Ji destroy all your sorrows and eliminate all the troubles. Happy Hariyali Teej.

May the blessings of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati bring happiness, prosperity, and love to your life on this auspicious Hariyali Teej.

Hariyali Teej, also known simply as Teej, is a significant Hindu festival.(HT photo)

Wishing you a vibrant and joyous Hariyali Teej filled with laughter, love, and cherished moments with your loved ones.

The festival is dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.(HT photo)

As you celebrate the beauty of nature and the bond of marriage, may your life be as colourful and joyful as the festivities of Hariyali Teej.

During Hariyali Teej, women typically observe fasting and dress in vibrant green traditional attire(HT photo)

Discover your hidden strengths and connect with the inner self as you meditate. May Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati bless you and your husband with everything you both have wished for. Happy Hariyali Teej.

It is especially celebrated in the northern states of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Haryana. (HT photo)

On this auspicious occasion of Hariyali Teej, may your relationship be as refreshing as the greenery around, and may your love story continue to blossom.

Hariyali Teej usually falls in the Hindu month of Shravana, specifically on the third day of the Shukla Paksha.(HT photo)

May your marriage be blessed with the same dedication and commitment that Goddess Parvati had for Lord Shiva. Happy Hariyali Teej to you and your partner!

Fasting, offering prayers, and performing rituals are common practices during Hariyali Teej.(HT photo)

May the swings of joy on Hariyali Teej carry you through a journey of happiness, health, and prosperity. Have a wonderful celebration!

The festival strengthens familial bonds as women receive gifts from their parents and in-laws, fostering harmony.(HT photo)

Warm wishes to all married women fasting on this auspicious day of Hariyali Teej! May Goddess Parvati accept your fasting.

I hope the deity accepts your prayers and you have a very happy and successful Teej filled with blessings. May your marriage last long and be filled with joy. Happy Hariyali Teej.