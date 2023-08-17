Hariyali Teej 2023: Date, history, significance, celebration, and all you need to know about this auspicious festival

The auspicious festival of Hariyali Teej is just around the corner, and the devotees of Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati are gearing up to mark this holy festival. There are three main Teej festivals celebrated by Hindus across the country - Hariyali Teej, Hartalika Teej, and Kajri Teej. They hold much significance because of their occurrence in the Sawan and Bhadrapada months. More specifically, Hariyali Teej falls on the third day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Sawan. If you are celebrating Hariyali Teej with your loved ones, it is important to learn about its history, significance and exact date. Scroll through to know all about this auspicious day. Know all about Hariyali Teej 2023 festival, including date, history, significance and celebrations inside. (Anil Dayal/HT)

Hariyali Teej 2023 Date: When is Hariyali Teej?

Hariyali Teej usually falls two days before Naga Panchami. According to Drik Panchang, this year, Hariyali Teej falls on August 19, 2023. The Tritiya tithi will begin at 8:01 pm on August 18 and end on August 19 at 10:19 pm. Additionally, Hariyali Teej falls a month before Hartalika Teej, which will be marked on September 18 this year.

Hariyali Teej 2023 History and Significance:

Married Hindu women in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand celebrate Hariyali Teej by observing a day-long nirjala vrat (fasting without water) and praying for the long and prosperous lives of their husbands. It commemorates the union of Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati. As per legend, it is the day when Lord Shiva accepted Maa Parvati as his consort after the goddess spent 107 births in penance. It was during her 108th birth that Devi Parvati could finally win him over and also came to be known as Teej Maata.

Hariyali Teej 2023 Celebrations:

On the occasion of Hariyali Teej, Hindu women pray to Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati for the long lives of their husbands. They also observe a day-long fast, apply Mehendi on their hands, wear new clothes in green or red hues, do shringar, wear jewellery, and more. Devotees also make new swings and sing folk songs praising the love of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Married women, newlyweds and unmarried women can observe a fast on this day. Additionally, according to rituals, parents send gifts to their daughter's house for Teej. The gifts include homemade sweets, ghewar, henna and bangles.