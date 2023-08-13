The festive week calls for your solah shringar or sixteen traditional makeup steps to be on-point, including your henna-clad hands, especially with Hariyali Teej just around the corner as mehendi on Hariyali Teej is a symbol of love, beauty and tradition that enhances the festive spirit and adds a touch of cultural richness to the celebration. Women gather to enjoy the process of applying mehendi, often creating a joyful and memorable atmosphere during the festival as it holds special cultural and traditional significance during the Hariyali Teej, which is a Hindu festival celebrated by married and unmarried women in India, especially in the states of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab. Hariyali Teej 2023: 7 stunning mehendi designs to go with your traditional outfits (Image by deepak meena from Pixabay)

Hariyali Teej usually falls during the Hindu month of Shravana, typically in August and this year the Tritiya Tithi will start at 8:01 pm on August 18 and end at 10:19 pm on August 19. During Hariyali Teej, women dress up in vibrant traditional attire, often in green to symbolise the lushness of nature during the monsoon season and adorn themselves with intricate henna designs on their hands and sometimes feet.

The application of mehendi is an important part of the festival and is believed to bring blessings and good luck, particularly for married women or thought to enhance marital happiness and strengthen the bond between husband and wife. Apart from being a cherished tradition during Hariyali Teej, reflecting the cultural heritage of the regions where the festival is celebrated, applying mehendi is also considered in some Hindu families as a form of ritual worship hence, women may gather together, sing traditional songs and apply mehendi while sharing stories and blessings.

From Indo-Arabic mehendi designs to Moroccan patterns and Rajasthani floral styles, here are 7 stunning mehendi ideas to go with your traditional outfits this Hariyali Teej:

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON