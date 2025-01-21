Menu Explore
Uorfi Javed shares an organic face mask recipe using avocado for instant hydration; fans say ‘loan lena padega’

ByMahima Pandey
Jan 21, 2025 04:27 PM IST

Uorfi Javed has many skincare secrets! Much to the delight of fans, the fashion icon has now shared a page from her book for instant hydration

On the internet, people have tons to say about content creator and social media influencer Uorfi Javed. For some who enjoy trolling the Bigg Boss OTT star, the outfits she creates are nothing more than fodder for memes and jokes. However, for many others, Uorfi is a fashion icon who expresses herself through original looks curated by her and her team. No matter what your opinion is on the popular celebrity, one thing you can’t deny is that Uorfi is blessed with flawless skin. The credit of her glow goes to her healthy diet and a regular skincare regime. Well, much to our delight, Uorfi has now shared a skincare secret which ‘works like magic’.

Uorfi Javed glows after using a homemade avocado face mask
Uorfi Javed glows after using a homemade avocado face mask

According to Uorfi’s Instagram story and posts, she was recently in Rajasthan which tends to get very cold in the winters due to the desert climate. As we all know, chilly weather can get quite rough for the skin. In her latest video, Uorfi revealed how she’s dealing with dry skin after her recent trip. She is using a homemade organic face mask which, like her outfits, she makes from scratch. All you need for this recipe is oats, one banana, an avocado and some honey. Grind together these ingredients and apply it to your face. Let it rest for 20 minutes before rinsing the mask off.

The result, according to Uorfi’s video, is healthy, glowing and hydrated skin. Along with the video, she shared, “So won’t be gate keeping my skin care recipes and nuskhes. This is my go to face mask after I’m back from a vacation ! Instant hydration ! Works like magic! 🪄.” Well, this face mask is definitely one to try. But not many netizens are sold on the idea. Under the video, one social media user claimed, “avocado too expensive to apply on face!! better to eat 😎,” whereas another joked, “Avocado kharidne ke liye loan Lena padega 🥹.” Another internet user requested, “@urf7i avacado to mene kabhi khaya bhi nhi touch bhi nhi kiya😢 muh pe kaise lga loon itna costly kuch thoda budget friendly batao 😭.”

Are you planning to give Uorfi’s organic face mask a try?

