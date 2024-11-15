‘No Sara was harmed’: Say netizens after Uorfi talks about celebs who are relatable online but full of attitude IRL

Body of work, versatility and a strong sense of self are elements behind the popularity of any successful celebrity. But it’s the relatability factor that makes them likeable amongst fans. In fact, there are several star kids and actors in our Hindi film industry who are absolute fan favourites because netizens find them relatable, humble and funny. Their interactions with fans on social media or quick chats with the paparazzi often shape the way that these celebs are perceived on the internet. But social media sensation and fashion icon Uorfi Javed has now claimed that not everything we see online is true. Uorfi Javed and Sara Ali Khan

In an interview clip which has now gone viral on the internet, Uorfi was asked to name a celebrity whose Instagram stories are so filtered that nobody can make out what their real life is like. Refusing to take names, Uorfi shared that all celebs are like that. She explained, “I meet them online, they are so nice and they want to be relatable all the time. But when you meet them in real life, I swear they’re full of attitude and I mean, just sometimes feel ki yaar Instagram pe toh aap itne friendly bante ho, itna relatability, yeh voh, namaste, ***** aur jab saamne milo toh you are just woah!”

Even though Uorfi didn’t take names of any celebs, netizens are convinced that she is talking about Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan. It is because Uorfi mentioned ‘namaste’, which is how Sara is famous for greeting the paps. In a Reddit thread featuring Uorfi’s video clip, one social media user joked, “No Sara was harmed,” whereas another netizen wrote: “No prizes for guessing - its definitely Namaste Ali Khan!! Uorfi dropped a big hint!!” Another internet user pointed out, “It definitely isn’t ananya i saw some clip of uorfi saying ananya herself came and introduced was very sweet etc. It’s about sara ali khan,” while a comment read, “Oh its def Sara,she has dissed her before too.”

Well, we will never know who Uorfi is talking about until she reveals the name herself. But like netizens, do you also think she’s hinting at Sara?