Drink sabja water on an empty stomach for these amazing benefits

Whether you are planning to lose weight, detox your body, or maintain a stable blood sugar, sabja water is the answer to all your wellness woes. Soaking sabja in water for 15-30 minutes and consuming it along with the water, with a dash of lemon, can make for a nutritious drink. Having it on an empty stomach would keep cravings in check, boost metabolism, and promote heart health. (Also read: Drink saunf and mishri water on empty stomach for these wonderful benefits) Sabja seeds also known as sweet basil seeds or tukmaria seeds are a nutrient-dense superfood that have been used in traditional medicine and culinary practice since time immemorial.

Sabja seeds also known as sweet basil seeds or tukmaria seeds are a nutrient-dense superfood that have been used in traditional medicine and culinary practice since time immemorial. A protein powerhouse, the tiny black seeds are full of essential fatty acids, dietary fibre, minerals like calcium, magnesium, iron, and other micronutrients. It also promotes healthy bowel movement and keeps bloating away. Consuming them on an empty stomach can curb cravings and keep energy levels high throughout the day. Additionally, sabja seeds can also work wonders for your skin and hair health.

Sabja seeds, also known as basil seeds or tukmaria, are a nutrient-dense superfood that has been used in various traditional medicines and culinary practices for centuries. While before soaking, sabja seeds are hard, upon soaking they acquire a gel-like consistency and become soft. When consumed in water, particularly on an empty stomach, sabja seeds offer a range of health benefits.

Benefits of sabja water

Abhilasha V, Chief Clinical Nutritionist, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Bengaluru, HRBR Layout shares the benefits of incorporating sabja water into your morning routine.

1. Rich in nutrients: Sabja seeds are a powerhouse of essential nutrients. They are an excellent source of protein, essential fatty acids, dietary fibre, and a variety of vitamins and minerals, including calcium, magnesium, and iron. Consuming sabja water on an empty stomach ensures that your body absorbs these nutrients efficiently, kickstarting your day with a nutritional boost.

2. Aids digestion: One of the primary benefits of sabja water is its positive impact on digestive health. The high fibre content in sabja seeds promotes healthy bowel movements, preventing constipation and ensuring regularity. The seeds also have carminative properties that help relieve bloating and gas. Drinking sabja water in the morning can help cleanse the digestive tract and prepare your stomach for the day ahead.

3. Helps in weight management: Sabja seeds are known for their ability to aid in weight management. When soaked in water, the seeds swell and form a gel-like substance due to their high fibre content. This can help you feel fuller for longer periods, reducing unnecessary snacking and aiding in portion control. Additionally, the seeds' low calorie and high nutrient density make them an excellent addition to a weight loss regimen.

4. Regulates blood sugar levels: For individuals with diabetes or those looking to maintain stable blood sugar levels, sabja water can be particularly beneficial. The fibre in sabja seeds slows down the digestion and absorption of carbohydrates, preventing spikes in blood sugar levels. Consuming sabja water on an empty stomach can help in maintaining a steady release of glucose, which is crucial for managing diabetes.

5. Improves hydration: Sabja seeds can absorb water up to 30 times their weight, making sabja water an excellent hydrating drink. Proper hydration is vital for all bodily functions, including digestion, circulation, and temperature regulation. Starting your day with sabja water helps to ensure you are well-hydrated, which can enhance your overall energy levels and cognitive function throughout the day.

6. Detoxifies the body: The detoxifying properties of sabja seeds help to cleanse the body by flushing out toxins. Their natural diuretic effect promotes urine production, aiding in the removal of waste products from the body. Drinking sabja water on an empty stomach supports the liver and kidneys in their detoxification processes, contributing to improved metabolic function and overall health.

7. Enhances skin health: Sabja seeds are rich in antioxidants, which help combat free radicals and reduce oxidative stress, a major contributor to aging and various skin issues. The anti-inflammatory properties of sabja seeds can also help soothe skin conditions like acne and eczema. Drinking sabja water in the morning can promote a clearer, more radiant complexion by nourishing the skin from within.

8. Boosts immunity: The high concentration of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants in sabja seeds makes them a potent immunity booster. Regular consumption of sabja water helps to strengthen the immune system, making the body more resilient to infections and diseases. The anti-bacterial and anti-viral properties of sabja seeds also play a role in enhancing immune defense.

9. Promotes heart health: The omega-3 fatty acids present in sabja seeds are beneficial for heart health. These essential fats help to reduce inflammation, lower levels of bad cholesterol (LDL), and increase levels of good cholesterol (HDL). Drinking sabja water can thus support cardiovascular health by reducing the risk of heart disease and promoting healthy blood circulation.

10. Reduces stress and anxiety: Sabja seeds have adaptogenic properties, meaning they help the body adapt to stress and exert a calming effect on the mind. The magnesium and other essential nutrients in sabja seeds help to regulate neurotransmitter activity, promoting relaxation and reducing symptoms of anxiety. Starting your day with sabja water can help you manage stress more effectively.

11. Supports pregnancy health: For pregnant women, sabja water can offer several benefits. The high nutrient content, particularly calcium, magnesium, and iron, supports the increased nutritional needs during pregnancy. Sabja seeds can help alleviate common digestive issues such as constipation and bloating. Additionally, their natural cooling properties can provide relief from heartburn, which is a frequent discomfort during pregnancy. Drinking sabja water can also aid in maintaining healthy weight gain and managing blood sugar levels, contributing to a healthier pregnancy.

How to prepare sabja water

To prepare sabja water, follow these simple steps suggested by Nutritionist Abhilasha:

Soak the seeds: Add 1-2 teaspoons of sabja seeds to a glass of water. Allow them to soak for at least 15-30 minutes until they swell and form a gelatinous texture.

Stir and drink: Stir the mixture well and consume it on an empty stomach. You can add a squeeze of lemon or a dash of honey for added flavour and benefits.

Incorporating sabja water into your daily routine, especially on an empty stomach, can provide a multitude of health benefits. From aiding digestion and weight management to enhancing skin health and boosting immunity, sabja seeds are a versatile and powerful addition to a healthy lifestyle.