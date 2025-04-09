As IMD issues yellow alert amid spiralling temperature, expert-suggested food and drinks to keep your body cool

Summer is here and Delhi is under a 'yellow alert due to a brutal heatwave. The India Meteorological Department has predicted a maximum temperature of around 40–41 degrees Celsius. While North and Central India will be the worst hit, it is better to brace yourself by taking measures to ensure you stay healthy. From fresh produce to traditional drinks, your kitchen can become a powerful shield against heat-related troubles. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

Also Read | Chia seeds vs sabja seeds: Dietician reveals which is more beneficial for your weight loss journey

'Your kitchen is a powerful shield against heat-related troubles'

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Tanya Khanna, nutritionist and yoga trainer at Alyve Health, said that as temperatures keep rising, staying hydrated and cool becomes more than just a matter of comfort; it’s essential for health.

Per the nutritionist, “From fresh produce to traditional drinks, your kitchen can become a powerful shield against heat-related troubles. Opting for foods naturally rich in water content, vital antioxidants, and replenishing electrolytes empowers the body to effectively manage internal heat, promote healthy digestion, and ward off common summer issues such as heatstroke, acidity, and dehydration.” She suggested a few examples of cooling foods and drinks that you can enjoy in the sweltering heat.

Opting for foods naturally rich in water content, vital antioxidants, and replenishing electrolytes empowers the body to effectively manage internal heat. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

Here's everything the nutritionist suggested:

Cooling foods for summer

1. Cucumber

Cucumber is made up of 96 percent water. It’s super hydrating and known for its soothing, anti-inflammatory effects. Tanya suggested tossing it in a salad, blending it into a detox drink, or whipping up a quick cucumber raita.

2. Watermelon

Watermelons are packed with lycopene, a powerful antioxidant that helps protect your skin from sun damage.

3. Coconut water and tender coconut flesh

Coconut water is low in calories, rich in minerals, and perfect for replenishing what you lose through sweat. Meanwhile, the tender white flesh is light, tasty and easy on the stomach.

4. Curd/yoghurt

Curd has a cooling effect on our bodies. Whether you take it plain, churn it into a creamy lassi, or dilute it into a glass of chaas (buttermilk), this probiotic-rich food keeps your gut happy and your body cool.

5. Bottle gourd (lauki)

Lauki is high in water content and soothing in nature. It’s great for your digestive system and super versatile to consume. The nutritionist suggested having it as soups, juices, or simple veggie dishes.

6. Mint and coriander leaves

These herbs can be added to chutneys, sprinkled over salads, or stirred into cool drinks. Tanya said, “They bring freshness and a natural cooling effect that your body will thank you for.”

7. Sabja (basil) seeds

Basil seeds puff up into a jelly-like texture and are often used in faloodas or lemonades. Not only do they cool you down, but they’re also great for digestion.

Cooling drinks for summer:

1. Lemon water (nimbu pani)

Per the nutritionist, “A squeeze of lemon, a pinch of salt, a little sugar, and chilled water, that’s all it takes to recharge your energy and restore lost minerals.”

2. Buttermilk (chaas)

Buttermilk, a traditional Indian favourite, is light on the stomach. It is made from curd, water, and spices like cumin or mint; it keeps digestion smooth and the body cool.

3. Aam panna

Aam panna is made from raw mangoes and helps prevent heatstroke. Iy packs in a good dose of vitamin C and antioxidants.

4. Sattu sharbat

“Try sattu sharbat, a drink made from roasted gram flour mixed with water, lemon juice, and a dash of salt. It’s especially good for hot, dry days when your energy dips,” the nutritionist said.

5. Sugarcane juice

Sugarcane juice is perfect on a hot afternoon. It hydrates instantly and is also known to support liver function in our bodies.

6. Fennel or coriander seed water

Lastly, fennel or coriander seed water is a gentle, age-old remedy for body heat. “Just soak a teaspoon of fennel or coriander seeds overnight, strain, and sip the water the next morning,” the nutritionist suggested.

“With the right mix of seasonal foods and natural drinks, you can nourish your body, stay hydrated, and beat the heat the healthy way,” Tanya added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.