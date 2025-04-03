Are you having enough protein? Signs to watch out if you are falling short of daily requirement

Protein is one of the absolute non-negotiables in your diet. It is not a nutrient you can afford to overlook or let fluctuate based on what is available in your fridge. Protein is important for muscle repair, the immune system, bone health and overall health. While you can easily spot low protein intake when you start to track your meals, your body also tells you when you are not meeting your necessary protein needs. Protein should not be skipped. (Shutterstock)

ALSO READ: Are you consuming too much protein? Experts share the safe limits of intake and debunk common myths

Nutritionist Jess Bippen took to Instagram on March 2 to share some common signs pointing at the fact that you are not having enough protein.

What are the signs of low protein intake?

When you are falling behind on your protein needs, it takes a toll on your overall health, as protein benefits your entire wellbeing, from skin and hair to bone health. You may not immediately recognize it, but your body gives subtle signals when you're not getting enough protein.

Jess shared these signs:

Cravings

Fatigue or brain fog

Brittle hair and nails

Increased anxiety

Hunger after meals

Difficulty losing weight

Difficulty building muscle while weight training

Thinning skin

Getting sick often

Prone to stress fractures

Fluid retention

What should be your meal-wise daily protein intake?

Jess recommended at least 100 grams of protein every day. She distributed the protein quantity across all the meals of the entire day.

Jesse shares three examples of how you can divide your protein:

Example 1

Breakfast : 30 grams

: 30 grams Lunch: 30 grams

30 grams Snack: 10 grams

10 grams Dinner: 30 grams

Example 2

Breakfast: 20 grams

20 grams Snack: 10 grams

10 grams Lunch: 30 grams

30 grams Snack: 10 grams

10 grams Dinner: 30 grams

Example 3

Breakfast: 30 grams

30 grams Lunch: 40 grams

40 grams Dinner: 30 grams

ALSO READ: Protein without paneer? Dietitian reveals 13 high-protein vegetarian alternatives to boost your diet

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.