Protein without paneer? Dietitian reveals 13 high-protein vegetarian alternatives to boost your diet

A lot of people worry that vegetarian and vegan diets don’t get enough protein, and the first thing that comes to mind is usually paneer. But guess what? There are actually tons of other awesome protein-packed options in a plant-based diet that you might not even know about. Discover 13 protein-packed vegetarian foods beyond paneer. (Unsplash)

Urvi Gohil, Clinical Dietitian, often shares valuable health and wellness insights with her followers. In her recent post, she revealed the top 13 vegetarian protein sources, excluding paneer. (Also read: Hybrid proteins to plant-based 2.0: Top 10 emerging nutrition trends that will redefine healthy eating in 2025 )

Protein-packed legumes and grains

50 g Masur Dal (raw) – 185 kcal, 9 g protein, 26 g carbs

50 g Quinoa (raw) – 185 kcal, 8.5 g protein, 29 g carbs

50 g Rajgira (raw) – 178 kcal, 7.5 g protein, 31 g carbs

50 g Toor Dal (raw) – 172 kcal, 7.5 g protein, 27 g carbs

50 g Kidney Beans (Rajma, raw) – 171 kcal, 10 g protein, 27 g carbs

50 g White Peas (raw) – 172 kcal, 10 g protein, 28 g carbs

50 g Mung Dal (raw) – 170 kcal, 12 g protein, 30 g carbs

Seeds, nuts, and dairy alternatives

15 g Nutritional Yeast – 60 kcal, 8 g protein, 4 g carbs

2 tbsp Hemp Seeds – 110 kcal, 6.3 g protein, 2 g carbs

2 tbsp Chia Seeds – 137 kcal, 4.7 g protein, 12 g carbs

15 g Almonds – 100 kcal, 3.5 g protein, 3 g carbs

100 g Tofu – 144 kcal, 15 g protein, 2 g carbs

100 g Greek Yogurt – 60 kcal, 10 g protein, 3.6 g carbs

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.