Fitness coach says ‘eat like this for next 60 days to burn belly fat’: Check out her easy meal plan

Shedding belly fat isn't always easy, it can be a real hurdle, especially when that stubborn lower belly gets in the way of your fitness goals. Nutritionist and fitness coach Vimal Rajput, who regularly shares wellness tips with her Instagram community, recently revealed a simple and effective meal plan that can help you drop those extra kilos in 60 days. (Also read: Weight loss coach who shed 50 kg reveals ‘best morning routine to lose kilos’: Wake up at same time every day ) Nutritionist reveals 60-day meal plan to shed belly fat and hit protein targets. (Freepik)

On March 31, Vimal shared a video on Instagram with the caption, "Free meal plan!!!! Rotate these three meal options for the next 2 months to hit protein targets and burn belly fat. Adjust measurements for your calorie if you don't know how many calories you need." Let's take a look at her meal plan.

Breakfast Options

Option 1:

3–5 eggs (opt for more egg whites to save calories)

¼ to ½ avocado

1 piece of sandwich thin

Option 2:

250–350g Greek yogurt

½ to 1 scoop whey protein

10g honey

Topped with blueberries, strawberries, and bananas

Option 3:

Egg white omelette

Spinach

1–2 slices of bread

Capsicum

Any veggies you enjoy

Lunch Options

Option 1:

200–300g chicken breast

1 cup cooked rice

3 servings of vegetables (3 different colours)

Option 2:

2–3 pieces of fish

Salad mix

100–150g sweet potato

Cherry tomatoes

Cucumber

Option 3:

¼ roast chicken

1 whole wheat wrap

Salad mix

¼ avocado

Tomato slices

Dinner Options

Option 1:

200–300g steak

3 servings of vegetables (3 different colours)

Option 2:

200–300g chicken

½ to 1 cup cooked rice

3 servings of veggies

A drizzle of low-calorie sauce

Option 3:

200–300g chicken breast

1 cup cooked rice

Cucumber, capsicum, and carrot

1 boiled egg

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.