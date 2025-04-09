Fitness coach says ‘eat like this for next 60 days to burn belly fat’: Check out her easy meal plan
Fitness coach Vimal Rajput recommends a simple two-month meal rotation to help you lose belly fat and manage calorie intake effectively.
Shedding belly fat isn't always easy, it can be a real hurdle, especially when that stubborn lower belly gets in the way of your fitness goals. Nutritionist and fitness coach Vimal Rajput, who regularly shares wellness tips with her Instagram community, recently revealed a simple and effective meal plan that can help you drop those extra kilos in 60 days. (Also read: Weight loss coach who shed 50 kg reveals ‘best morning routine to lose kilos’: Wake up at same time every day )
On March 31, Vimal shared a video on Instagram with the caption, "Free meal plan!!!! Rotate these three meal options for the next 2 months to hit protein targets and burn belly fat. Adjust measurements for your calorie if you don't know how many calories you need." Let's take a look at her meal plan.
Breakfast Options
Option 1:
3–5 eggs (opt for more egg whites to save calories)
¼ to ½ avocado
1 piece of sandwich thin
Option 2:
250–350g Greek yogurt
½ to 1 scoop whey protein
10g honey
Topped with blueberries, strawberries, and bananas
Option 3:
Egg white omelette
Spinach
1–2 slices of bread
Capsicum
Any veggies you enjoy
Lunch Options
Option 1:
200–300g chicken breast
1 cup cooked rice
3 servings of vegetables (3 different colours)
Option 2:
2–3 pieces of fish
Salad mix
100–150g sweet potato
Cherry tomatoes
Cucumber
Option 3:
¼ roast chicken
1 whole wheat wrap
Salad mix
¼ avocado
Tomato slices
Dinner Options
Option 1:
200–300g steak
3 servings of vegetables (3 different colours)
Option 2:
200–300g chicken
½ to 1 cup cooked rice
3 servings of veggies
A drizzle of low-calorie sauce
Option 3:
200–300g chicken breast
1 cup cooked rice
Cucumber, capsicum, and carrot
1 boiled egg
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
