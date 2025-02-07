Hair vitamins: Miracle fix for hair fall or just a hair care hype? Expert reveals the truth

According to hair care experts, consuming hair vitamins can help reduce hair fall, support hair re-growth and provide daily hair nutrition. As winter gives way to spring season, the key to minimising seasonal hair fall is a combination of hydration, protection and nourishment. Dermatologist-Approved Hair Vitamins: Do You Really Need Them?(Image by Eat This, Not That!)

Hair fall season is here

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Stuti Khare Shukla, MD Dermatologist, Founder of Elements of Aesthetics and Founder of FDA-Approved Hair Growth Booster, explained, “Hair growth occurs in cycles and three distinct phases: the anagen or growing phase, the catagen or transitional phase, and the telogen or resting phase. Shedding occurs when rest is prolonged or growth is shortened. Hair vitamins usually consist of a combination of several vitamins and minerals, including biotin, vitamin C, vitamin D3, zinc, and iron.”

Minerals: A lack in minerals such as copper, selenium, iron and calcium and vitamins like B12 and folic acid can also cause early graying of hair.(Unsplash)

She elaborated, “They are said to stop excessive hair loss, make the hair thicker, and make the hair healthier and shinier. These nutrients are the secrets to hair growth, follicle strength, and hair texture. By correcting nutrient deficiencies, hair vitamins may help mitigate hair fall attenuation, speed up hair growth and increase hair shine and smoothening.”

Do hair vitamins really work?

According to the expert, they are particularly good for anyone experiencing hair loss caused by stress, hormones, postpartum recovery or nutritional deficits. Dr Stuti Khare Shukla revealed, “The effectiveness of hair vitamins varies significantly. They can be beneficial for individuals with nutrient deficiencies, but the results for general hair health are often subtle and may take several months to appear.”

A supplement with the right balance of vitamins can help you achieve a nourished scalp, which can contribute to hair growth. (Shutterstock)

She advised, “Before beginning hair vitamins, dermatologists recommend that you test for an underlying medical condition and find the best way to treat that condition. Choose reputable brands that offer a transparent list of ingredients and third-party testing. Some things that may take a few months to notice include diet, stress management, and exercise.”

Dr Stuti Khare Shukla concluded, “Hair vitamins may bring some benefit to others, especially to those who are deficient in nutrients. However, they are not the magic bullet and are to be used with a holistic approach to care for hair."

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.