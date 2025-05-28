Nutritionist shares 'affordable diet plan for students to lose 5 kg in 30 days'

A balanced diet that provides necessary energy and nutrients is crucial for students aiming to lose weight. Amaka, a nutritionist, took to Instagram on May 27 to share a post on how, with the right nutrient-dense foods, students can support their academic and athletic pursuits while working towards their weight loss goals. Also read | Man who lost 95 kg reveals veg and non veg intermittent fasting diet plan to easily ‘shed 1-2 kilos per week’ A boiled egg breakfast is a great way to start the day as they are an excellent source of protein, which can help keep you full and energized. (Pexels)

She titled it: 'Affordable diet plan for students to lose 5 kg in 30 days'. Here's the meal plan Amaka suggested:

Breakfast options

1. 2 boiled eggs + 2 big cucumbers and 30 pieces of groundnut – 270 calories

2. The smallest size packet bread or 2 slices of bread with 2 eggs fried with a tablespoon of oil, and coffee or milo

3. 2 boiled eggs, 2 medium-sized apples with a cup of boiled ginger and lemon tea (made with fresh ginger slices and lemon or lime slices)

Lunch options

1. 1 cup of plain cooked beans with 2 pieces of fish and veggie sauce (2 cups cooked - 605 calories

2. 1 cup of cooked rice and 2 pieces of fish (150g), paired with 2 cups of cooked veggie sauce prepared with 1 tablespoon of oil - 560 calories

3. 1 and 1/2 cup of cooked spaghetti with little stew, 2 boiled eggs and cucumber/ carrot slices paired for more volume and satiety

Dinner options

1. Fruit bowl: (2 cups of paw paw, 3 cups of watermelon, 2 big cucumbers) – 350 calories

2. 2 big boiled corns

5. 1 big size sweet potato or 2-3 medium-sized slices of boiled yam with green vegetable sauce (lots of vegetable sauce prepared with 1 tablespoon of oil)

Snack options

1. 2 big cucumber

2. 2 biscuits

3. 5 pieces of carrots

Morning and night drink options

1. Boiled lemon and ginger drink

2. A cup of green tea

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.