Nutritionist shares 'affordable diet plan for students to lose 5 kg in 30 days'
Some healthy breakfast, lunch, dinner and snack options for students include boiled eggs, fruit bowls and fish.
A balanced diet that provides necessary energy and nutrients is crucial for students aiming to lose weight. Amaka, a nutritionist, took to Instagram on May 27 to share a post on how, with the right nutrient-dense foods, students can support their academic and athletic pursuits while working towards their weight loss goals. Also read | Man who lost 95 kg reveals veg and non veg intermittent fasting diet plan to easily ‘shed 1-2 kilos per week’
She titled it: 'Affordable diet plan for students to lose 5 kg in 30 days'. Here's the meal plan Amaka suggested:
Breakfast options
1. 2 boiled eggs + 2 big cucumbers and 30 pieces of groundnut – 270 calories
2. The smallest size packet bread or 2 slices of bread with 2 eggs fried with a tablespoon of oil, and coffee or milo
3. 2 boiled eggs, 2 medium-sized apples with a cup of boiled ginger and lemon tea (made with fresh ginger slices and lemon or lime slices)
Lunch options
1. 1 cup of plain cooked beans with 2 pieces of fish and veggie sauce (2 cups cooked - 605 calories
2. 1 cup of cooked rice and 2 pieces of fish (150g), paired with 2 cups of cooked veggie sauce prepared with 1 tablespoon of oil - 560 calories
3. 1 and 1/2 cup of cooked spaghetti with little stew, 2 boiled eggs and cucumber/ carrot slices paired for more volume and satiety
Dinner options
1. Fruit bowl: (2 cups of paw paw, 3 cups of watermelon, 2 big cucumbers) – 350 calories
2. 2 big boiled corns
5. 1 big size sweet potato or 2-3 medium-sized slices of boiled yam with green vegetable sauce (lots of vegetable sauce prepared with 1 tablespoon of oil)
Snack options
1. 2 big cucumber
2. 2 biscuits
3. 5 pieces of carrots
Morning and night drink options
1. Boiled lemon and ginger drink
2. A cup of green tea
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
