Start your day right: Top 5 nutrient-dense ingredients for healthy breakfast

Breakfast is the perfect opportunity to give your body the nourishment it needs to start the day off right. By incorporating healthy ingredients into your morning meal, you can set yourself up for success and feel energized throughout the day. But with so many options available, it can be challenging to know where to start. From whole grains to berries, these ingredients are not only nutritious but also delicious, making it easy to make healthy choices without sacrificing taste. So, whether you're looking to fuel up before a busy day or simply want to make healthier choices, these ingredients are sure to help you kickstart your morning routine and support your overall health and well-being. (Also read: Healthy alternatives to your favourite breakfast foods )

Tanisha Bawa, Certified Nutrition Coach, Founder of TAN|365, shared with HT Lifestyle, five healthy ingredients you must consume at breakfast time.

1. Eggs

Eggs should be part of your breakfast repertoire, not only because they are delicious, but also because they are nutrient-dense and the yolks contain substantial amounts of omega 3, and vitamins A, D, E and K. Whole eggs are one of the most complete sources of protein as they have the essential amino acids. Further, since eggs are good sources of fat and protein, they keep your blood sugar levels stable and keep you satiated for longer, reducing your need to snack during the day.

2. Avocado

Avocados are packed with healthy fats and fibre and are a great breakfast choice. Avocado contains a variety of B vitamins, potassium, vitamin E, and folate. It also helps your body fight inflammation and protects your arteries by improving cholesterol and triglyceride levels. The good fats in avocados keep your blood sugar levels balanced as well. Therefore, if you include avocados in your breakfast, you will notice how you stay satiated and don’t feel the need to binge before lunch.

3. Chia seeds

Chia seeds are loaded with nutrients like omega-3, iron, calcium and antioxidants which promote bone and heart health. They are rich in fibre and hence, improve digestion and bowel movements. Since chia seeds are a good source of fibre, protein and fats, they also enhance insulin sensitivity and stabilise blood sugar.

4. Sweet potato

An excellent choice of starchy carbs, Sweet Potatoes are rich in fibre and essential nutrients like Vitamin A, B6, K and potassium. They are also an excellent source of antioxidants. As they are rich in fibre, they maintain your blood sugar levels and slow down digestion & absorption of carbs preventing glucose spikes. Additionally, sweet potatoes are great for the eyes and the gut.

5. Almond butter

Almond butter is a great source of monounsaturated fats, which help lower your LDL (bad) cholesterol and raise HDL (good) cholesterol. Almond butter contains fibre, folate and vitamin E, which is a key nutrient that slows down the ageing of the brain cells, thus improving cognition. Since it is a great source of fats and fibre, it better controls your blood sugar levels, keeping you satiated for longer.

Bringing her expertise to the same, Saloni Jhaveri, in-house nutritionist, Conscious Food, shared with HT Lifestyle, healthy ingredients you should incorporate into your breakfast, to provide your body with the nutrients and energy, it needs to start the day off right.

1. Whole grains: Whole grains like oats, quinoa, red rice or brown rice poha, jowar dalia or rava upma and moong dal chillas are rich in fibre and provide sustained energy throughout the morning.

2. Berries: Berries like strawberries, mulberries, and gooseberries are high in antioxidants, which can help protect cells from damage caused by free radicals. They are also low in calories and high in fibre. Combine with nuts like almonds, and walnuts and enjoy!

3. Homemade yogurt: Yogurt is a great source of protein, which can help keep you full and satisfied until lunchtime. It also contains probiotics, which can help promote gut health. Make it into a smoothie or eat it with homemade granola and nuts.

4. Nuts and seeds: Nuts and seeds like almonds, walnuts, and chia seeds are high in healthy fats, which can help reduce inflammation and promote heart health. They are also a good source of fibre and protein, which can help keep you full and satisfied until lunchtime. Combine with oats porridge or yoghurt to make a satisfying breakfast.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter